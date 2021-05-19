Camurus : 2021-05-19 Camurus receives Carnegie Sustainability Award 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Camurus receives Carnegie Sustainability Award 2021

Lund, Sweden - 19 May 2021 - Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) announces today that the company has been awarded with the Carnegie Sustainability Award 2021 in the category small- cap, presented at the Carnegie Sustainability Seminar today.

The Carnegie Sustainability Award aims to highlight companies focused on sustainability metrics that creates shareholder value and are inspiring examples for other companies and investors.

"We are delighted that Camurus has received this year's Carnegie Sustainability Award. This recognizes our efforts and continuous commitment to developing long-acting treatments that can help to improve quality of lives of patients with serious and chronic diseases, reduce treatment burden and also improve the utilization of resources in the healthcare system", says Fredrik Tiberg, PhD, President & CEO.

Camurus was one of 360 companies included in the Carnegie analysis and was chosen to receive the award with the following citation:

"Swedish biopharmaceutical company Camurus develops and commercialises innovative, long- acting medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. Its product Buvidal® is used to treat opioid addiction, an escalating global health problem. WHO data shows that 58 million people have used opioids globally in a single year, creating one of heaviest burdens on society of all drugs - for example, opioid overdoses are now the number one cause of death in the US for people under the age of 50. Buvidal is long-acting, it enables patients and healthcare professionals to focus on recovery instead of spending time and resources on supervised daily medication. Buvidal is injected, limiting the possibility of it being resold on the black market or accidentally being taken by children, both of which are risks with tablets."

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92 fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com

This information was submitted for publication at 02:00 pm CET on 19 May 2021.