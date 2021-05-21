Camurus : 2021-05-21 Exercise of Camurus' subscription warrant program 2018/2021

PRESS RELEASE

Exercise of Camurus' subscription warrant program 2018/2021

Lund, Sweden - 21 May 2021 - On 15 May 2021, the subscription period in Camurus AB's (publ) ("Camurus") subscription warrant program 2018/2021 started. In a first cashless exercise 260,782 shares, out of the program's total 607,565 shares, were subscribed for at a subscription price of SEK 133.40 per share. Through the exercise of the subscription warrants Camurus receives SEK 34,788,318.80.

A number of employees and senior executives of Camurus, including the company's CEO and CFO, have participated. To finance the subscription of new shares and taxes related to the transaction, the senior executives have sold corresponding numbers of the newly subscribed shares. As a result of the transactions, the total shareholdings of the senior executives of Camurus have increased with 27,113 shares, corresponding to 1.5%.

The subscription period for the subscription warrant program 2018/2021 ends on 15 December 2021.

