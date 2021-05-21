Log in
Camurus : 2021-05-21 Exercise of Camurus' subscription warrant program 2018/2021

05/21/2021 | 04:15am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Exercise of Camurus' subscription warrant program 2018/2021

Lund, Sweden - 21 May 2021 - On 15 May 2021, the subscription period in Camurus AB's (publ) ("Camurus") subscription warrant program 2018/2021 started. In a first cashless exercise 260,782 shares, out of the program's total 607,565 shares, were subscribed for at a subscription price of SEK 133.40 per share. Through the exercise of the subscription warrants Camurus receives SEK 34,788,318.80.

A number of employees and senior executives of Camurus, including the company's CEO and CFO, have participated. To finance the subscription of new shares and taxes related to the transaction, the senior executives have sold corresponding numbers of the newly subscribed shares. As a result of the transactions, the total shareholdings of the senior executives of Camurus have increased with 27,113 shares, corresponding to 1.5%.

The subscription period for the subscription warrant program 2018/2021 ends on 15 December 2021.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92 fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37 mailto:ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com

The information was submitted for publication on 21 May 2021 at 10:00 am CET.

Disclaimer

Camurus AB published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 942 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 196 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2021 818 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 308 M 1 359 M 1 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 46,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sven Fredrik Tiberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva Pinotti Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer
Folke Per-Olof Wallström Chairman
Torsten Malmström Chief Technical Officer
Agneta Svedberg Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMURUS AB (PUBL)11.86%1 359
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.70%447 888
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.47%292 914
PFIZER INC.8.20%222 956
ABBVIE INC.9.30%204 617
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.62%200 944