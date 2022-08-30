Camurus : supports International Overdose Awareness Day 2022

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is an annual campaign taking place on 31 August. For the fourth year in a row, Camurus supports the campaign which aims to raise awareness of drug dependence and deaths due to overdose.

Drug use is an escalating global health problem. Shedding light on the growing crisis caused by overdoses is therefore critical. IOAD has been running as a global initiative within the field since 2001.

Camurus' support is linked to the company's commitment to the development of innovative medical alternatives for the treatment of opioid dependence, as well as the company's sustainability ambition and goal of contributing to reducing stigma for people with opioid dependence.

About International Overdose Awareness Day

IOAD is the world's largest campaign to raise awareness about preventable overdose deaths.1 The event is organized by the non-profit Australian public health organization Penington Institute.2

The campaign aims to raise awareness around overdose, reduce stigma and convey the message death due to overdose can be prevented and treated. Overdose is an escalating public health problem, and the initiative aims to stimulate action and discussion around evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

Drug dependence can impact all aspects of a person's life. The campaign therefore also functions as support for families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury from a drug overdose.

Overdose deaths - a rising problem

Overdose deaths are both a national and international problem. According to the Public Health Agency, the number of drug-related deaths in Sweden is high and has increased over time. Overdoses are considered the most common cause of drug-related deaths.3

According to the newly released European Drug Report 20224,5, there are around 1.3 million high risk users of opioids in Europe, of which only half receive medical treatment. More than 10,000 European lives are lost every year due to drug-related overdoses and a majority of these are related to use of opioid use.5-7 In the US there is a high increase of deaths due to drug overdoses with over 107,000 drug overdoses in 2021, compared to nearly 92,000 in 2020, as show in the World Drug Report 2022.8,9

Sustainable solutions for a healthier world

Overdose deaths and other health problems resulting from drug can be preventable and treatable. Through the development of innovative long-acting medicines, Camurus strives to contribute to improved treatment for individuals with severe or chronic diseases - such as opioid dependence. The aim is to develop and bring forward medications that make a real difference to patients, caregivers, healthcare systems and society by contributing to substantial improvements in treatment outcomes, increased quality of life and effective utilization of healthcare resources.



About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies.

