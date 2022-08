The non-banking financial company, which had invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Tuesday, has accepted bids worth 10 billion rupees ($125.25 million), they said.

The bonds are rated AA+ by India Ratings and ICRA.

The issue, which will close for subscription on Wednesday, will mature on Nov. 24, 2025.

($1 = 79.8420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)