Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

Equity Overview (as of September 2021)

NYSE American: CANF

TASE: CFBI

1 ADR = 30 ordinary TASE shares ADRs Outstanding: ~19 M Ordinary Shares Outstanding: ~573 M

Analyst Coverage

Aegis Capital Group

Alliance Global Partners

Dawson James

H.C. Wainwright

Platform Technology

Targeting the A3 adenosine receptor, highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells. Pipeline drugs are agonists at the receptor and bind only to pathological but not normal body cells. High efficacy and good safety has been proven in Phase II and III clinical studies.

- A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)

Out-licensing Deals

China Psoriasis, NASH, Liver Cancer South Korea Psoriasis, NASH, Liver Cancer Canada Psoriasis Spain, Austria & Psoriasis Switzerland Eastern Europe Psoriasis, NASH, Liver Cancer

Investor Contact: Motti Farbstein, CFO, + 972 3 924 1114

Disclaimer: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this fact sheet are "forward looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. This fact sheet includes estimates and projections and, as such, reflects only management's current expectations. A fuller discussion of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd's risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this overview.

*Sources for market size estimates: iHealth Analyst, Morningstar, DelveInsight, Deutsche Bank, Grand View Research, Adroit Market Research