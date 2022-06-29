Log in
    CANF   IL0010944739

CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.

(CANF)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-27
0.1020 ILS   +2.00%
10:29aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fite Presentation
PU
08:17aUS Futures Marginally Higher Ahead of Final Q1 GDP Reading
MT
07:58aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
Can Fite BioPharma : Fite Presentation

06/29/2022
Small Molecules for Big Clinical NeedsTM

Investor Presentation

NYSE:CANF | June 2022

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; impact of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Can-Fite's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

2

Company Overview

NYSE: CANF

Advanced clinical stage company

Small molecule drug products for treatment of inflammatory and cancer indications

Robust clinical proof of concept

Phase II and Phase III clinical studies; Technology is covered by

15 patent families

Successful out-licensing deals

~$20 M received to date and an additional ~$130M in potential milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on net sales following regulatory approval

3

Unique Platform Technology

Specific oral therapy aimed at diseased cells

Therapeutic Target

  • Global leader in discovering and developing drugs that target the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR)

Pipeline Drugs are Agonists

  • Bind only to pathological cells, not normal cells
  • Small molecule, orally bioavailable drugs

Proven Therapeutic Effect

  • High efficacy and good safety with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects shown in Phase II and Phase III studies

Excellent Safety Profile

  • Demonstrated in >1500 patients

NYSE: CANF

Pathological Cells

A3 Adenosine

Pathological Cell

Receptor (A3AR)

A3 Adenosine Receptor

Normal Cell Normal Cells

4

Drug/Indication

Piclidenoson

Psoriasis

Namodenoson

Liver Cancer

NASH

CF602

Erectile Dysfunction

Cannabinoids

NYSE: CANF

Pipeline Drugs

Pre-Phase I Phase II Phase III Clinical

Positive Topline Results Released: Q2 2022

Open for Enrollment

Enrollment Ongoing

Ongoing

Ongoing

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:28:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
