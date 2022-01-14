Can Fite BioPharma : Other Report or Announcement 01/14/2022 | 04:45pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-262055 190,500,000 Ordinary Shares represented by 6,350,000 American Depositary Shares This prospectus relates to the resale, by the selling shareholders identified in this prospectus, of up to an aggregate of up to 190,500,000 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.25 per share of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., represented by 6,350,000 American Depository Shares, or ADSs, consisting of (i) 180,000,000 ordinary shares represented by 6,000,000 ADSs issuable upon the exercise of warrants issued in a private placement in December 2021, or the December 2021 Private Placement, and (ii) 10,500,000 ordinary shares represented by 350,000 ADSs issuable upon the exercise of placement agent warrants issued in connection with the December 2021 Private Placement. The selling shareholders are identified in the table commencing on page 7. Each ADS represents thirty (30) ordinary shares. No ADSs are being registered hereunder for sale by us. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by the selling shareholders. All net proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs covered by this prospectus will go to the selling shareholders. However, we may receive the proceeds from any exercise of warrants if the holders do not exercise the warrants on a cashless basis. See "Use of Proceeds." The selling shareholders may sell all or a portion of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs from time to time in market transactions through any market on which our ADSs are then traded, in negotiated transactions or otherwise, and at prices and on terms that will be determined by the then prevailing market price or at negotiated prices directly or through a broker or brokers, who may act as agent or as principal or by a combination of such methods of sale. See "Plan of Distribution". Our ADSs are listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "CANF". On January 13, 2022, the closing price of our ADSs on the NYSE American was US $1.31 per ADS. Our ordinary shares also trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "CFBI". On January 13, 2022, the last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on the TASE was NIS 0.142 or $0.0456 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on the same day). The securities offered in this prospectus involve a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 3 of this prospectus to read about factors you should consider before purchasing any of our securities. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Israel Securities Authority nor any state or other foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is January 14, 2022. TABLE OF CONTENTS About this Prospectus ii Prospectus Summary 1 Risk Factors 3 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 4 Use of Proceeds 5 Capitalization 6 Selling Shareholders 7 Description of Share Capital 11 Plan of Distribution 25 Legal Matters 27 Experts 27 Where You Can Find More Information 27 Incorporation of Certain Information By Reference 27 Indemnification For Securities Act Liabilities 28 Enforceability of Civil Liabilities 28 Expenses 29 i About This Prospectus This prospectus is part of a Registration Statement on Form F-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, utilizing a "shelf' registration process. Under this shelf registration process, the selling shareholders may from time to time, in one or more offerings, sell the securities described in this prospectus. This prospectus does not contain all of the information set forth in the registration statement, certain parts of which are omitted in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC. Accordingly, you should refer to the registration statement and its exhibits for further information about us and our securities. Copies of the registration statement and its exhibits are on file with the SEC. Statements contained in this prospectus concerning the documents we have filed with the SEC are not intended to be comprehensive, and in each instance we refer you to a copy of the actual document filed as an exhibit to the registration statement or otherwise filed with the SEC. Each time we offer our securities, we will provide you with a prospectus supplement that will describe the specific amounts, prices and terms of the securities we offer. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should read carefully both this prospectus and any prospectus supplement together with additional information described below under "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference." This prospectus does not contain all of the information provided in the registration statement that we filed with the Commission. For further information about us or our ordinary shares, you should refer to that registration statement, which you can obtain from the Commission as described below under "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference." You should rely only on the information incorporated by reference or provided in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement. "Incorporated by reference" means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to another document filed separately with the SEC. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. We are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, our securities only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. We are not making, nor will we make, an offer to sell securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus and any supplement to this prospectus is current only as of the dates on their respective covers. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date. Our financial statements are prepared and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. Our historical results do not necessarily indicate our expected results for any future periods. Market data and certain industry data and forecasts used in, or incorporated by reference in, this prospectus were obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, including market research databases, publicly available information, reports of governmental agencies and industry publications and surveys. We have relied on certain data from third-party sources, including internal surveys, industry forecasts and market research, which we believe to be reliable based on our management's knowledge of the industry. Forecasts are particularly likely to be inaccurate, especially over long periods of time. In addition, we do not necessarily know what assumptions regarding general economic growth were used in preparing the third-party forecasts we cite. Statements as to our market position are based on the most currently available data. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry data presented in this prospectus, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this prospectus. Our historical results do not necessarily indicate our expected results for any future periods. ii Certain figures included in this prospectus have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. In this prospectus, unless the context otherwise requires: references to "ADSs" refer to American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares;

references to "A3AR" refer to the A3 adenosine receptor;

references to the "Company," "we," "our" and "Can-Fite" refer to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiary;

"Can-Fite" refer to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiary; references to the "Companies Law" or "Israeli Companies Law" are to Israel's Companies Law, 5759-1999, as amended;

5759-1999, as amended; references to "dollars," "U.S. dollars," "USD" and "$" are to United States Dollars;

references to "HCC" refer to hepatocellular carcinoma, also known as primary liver cancer;

references to "NASH" refer to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis;

non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; references to "ordinary shares," "our shares" and similar expressions refer to our ordinary shares, NIS 0.25 nominal (par) value per share;

references to "shekels" and "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, the Israeli currency; and

references to the "SEC" are to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. On May 10, 2019, we effected a change in the ratio of our ADSs to ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing two (2) ordinary shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) ordinary shares. For ADS holders, the ratio change had the same effect as a one-for-fifteen reverse ADS split. All ADS and related option and warrant information presented in this prospectus have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reduced number of ADSs and the increase in the ADS price which resulted from this action. Unless otherwise indicated, in this prospectus fractional ADSs have been rounded to the nearest whole number. We have not taken any action to permit a public offering of the securities outside the United States or to permit the possession or distribution of this prospectus outside the United States. Persons outside the United States who come into possession of this prospectus must inform themselves about and observe any restrictions relating to the offering of the securities and the distribution of this prospectus outside of the United States. iii PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus that we consider important. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing in our ADSs or ordinary shares. You should read this summary together with the entire prospectus, including the risks related to our business, our industry, investing in our ADSs or ordinary shares and our location in Israel, that we describe under "Risk Factors" and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes incorporated by reference into this prospectus and the other documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, which are described under "Incorporation by Reference" before making an investment in our securities. Overview We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. We are also developing specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. Our platform technology utilizes the Gi protein associated A3AR as a therapeutic target. A3AR is highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells, and not significantly expressed in normal cells, suggesting that the receptor could be a unique target for pharmacological intervention. Our pipeline of drug candidates are synthetic, highly specific agonists and allosteric modulators, or ligands or molecules that initiate molecular events when binding with target proteins, targeting the A3AR. We are currently: (i) conducting a Phase III trial for Piclidenoson in the treatment of psoriasis, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2022, (ii) expecting to commence enrollment for our Phase IIb study of Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH in the first quarter of 2022, (iii) preparing to commence a Phase III trial for Namodenoson in the treatment of liver cancer and expect to commence patient enrollment in the first quarter of 2022, investigating additional compounds, targeting the A3 adenosine receptor, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, and (v) developing formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of diseases in which there is an overexpression of A3AR. Corporate Information Our legal name is Can-Fite Bio Pharma Ltd. and our commercial name is "Can-Fite." We are a company limited by shares organized under the laws of the State of Israel in September 1994. Our principal executive offices are located at 10 Bareket Street, Kiryat Matalon, P.O. Box 7537, Petah-Tikva 4951778, Israel, and our telephone number at that address is +972 (3) 924-1114. December 2021 Financing On December 20, 2021, we entered into a warrant exercise agreement, or the Exercise Agreement, with an institutional investor, or the Holder, of warrants issued in August 2021, or the Warrants, to purchase ordinary shares, represented by ADS, pursuant to which the Holder agreed to exercise in cash its Warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000,000 ordinary shares represented by 5,000,000 ADSs having an exercise price of $2.00 per ADS, at an exercise price of $2.00 per ADS, resulting in gross proceeds of $10.0 million. Closing occurred on December 23, 2021. Under the Exercise Agreement, we also issued to the Holder new unregistered warrants to purchase up to 180,000,000 ordinary shares represented by 6,000,000 ADSs, or the Private Placement Warrants. The Private Placement Warrants are immediately exercisable, expire five years following the effectiveness of this registration statement and have an exercise price of $2.00 per ADS, subject to adjustment as set forth therein. We paid an aggregate of $875,000 in placement agent fees and expenses and issued unregistered placement agent warrants to purchase 350,000 ADS on the same terms as the investor warrant. In connection with the December 2021 financing, the selling shareholders named in this prospectus may offer and sell up to an aggregate of 190,500,000 ordinary shares represented by 6,350,000 ADSs. 1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Link

Original Document

Permalink

