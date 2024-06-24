UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the Month of June 2024 001-36203 (Commission File Number) CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) 26 Ben Gurion Street Ramat Gan 5257346 Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

On June 24, 2024, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. issued a press release entitled "Can-Fite: Breakthrough Findings Demonstrate Namodenoson Anti-cancer and Protective Effect Mechanism in the Liver."

Exhibit 99.1 Can-Fite: Breakthrough Findings Demonstrate Namodenoson Anti-cancer and Protective Effect Mechanism in the Liver PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 24, 2024 --Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announces that company scientists came up with breakthrough findings showing that the anti-cancer and protective effects in the liver are conferred via the signalling protein adiponectin. This very important positive cytokine plays a pivotal role in regulating anti-inflammatory,anti-cancer, metabolic and insulin resistance. Namodenoson increases adiponectin production in pre-clinical studies and in humans. The data will be presented at the 20th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology, China Branch (IDDST-2024), September 12-14, Shanghai, China. This conference will host 300 leading scientists from the academia and industry worldwide to discuss the latest developments in drug discovery and therapy. "We are very much enthused by the breakthrough findings that explain the dual mechanism of Namodenoson working as an anti-cancer agent in the liver and also inducing a liver protective effect," stated Dr. Pnina Fishman, Can-Fite CSO & Chairperson. Namodenoson is currently being evaluated in LiverationTM, a pivotal Phase III study for advanced liver cancer that has been approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and also in a Phase IIb study in patients with MASH. About Namodenoson Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Namodenoson was evaluated in Phase II trials for two indications, as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma, and as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A3AR is highly expressed in diseased cells whereas low expression is found in normal cells. This differential effect accounts for the excellent safety profile of the drug. About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and is expected to commence a pivotal Phase III. Can-Fite's cancer and liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of steatotic liver disease (SLD), a Phase III pivotal trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the Company is planning a Phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.