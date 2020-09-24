Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development company with a platform technology that addresses multi- billion dollar markets with a portfolio of drugs that have an excellent safety profile in over 1,500 patients. Piclidenoson and Namodenoson are Phase III assets in liver cancer, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Namodenoson showed strong efficacy in a Phase II NASH study. Can-Fite has been cleared by the FDA to commence patient enrollment in a Phase II study of Piclidenoson in the treatment of COVID-19.Can-Fite's intellectual property portfolio consists of 15 patent families issued and pending. Piclidenoson and Namodenoson have been out-licensed in select territories with ~$18 million received to date.
Equity Overview (as of September 2020)
NYSE American: CANF
TASE: CFBI
1 ADR = 30 ordinary TASE shares ADRs Outstanding: ~15.4 M Ordinary Shares Outstanding: ~462 M
Analyst Coverage
H.C. Wainwright
Dawson James
Corporate Partnerships
Out-licensedin select territories with ~$18M in upfront and milestone payments received
Potential future milestones may trigger additional milestone payments & royalties
Drug Development Pipeline
Platform Technology - Targeted Therapy
Can-Fite's platform technology is based on the finding that the Gi protein-coupled A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) is over-expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells. The Company's proprietary compounds target and bind with A3AR and induce specific cell death of cancer and inflammatory cells. This creates a targeted anti-cancer and anti- inflammatory effect, while leaving normal cells unharmed.
Piclidenoson Clinical Development
Phase III Rheumatoid Arthritis - Interim Analysis Data Expected Q4 2020
Can-Fite is developing Piclidenoson as a first line safe and efficacious drug and an alternative to Methotrexate, the current standard of care. Enrollment has been completed for over 50% of the expected ~500 patients in its pivotal Phase III ACRobat trial. Results from an interim data analysis are expected Q4 2020.
Phase III Psoriasis - Interim Analysis Data Expected Q4 2020
Can-Fite has completed enrollment of over 50% of the expected ~ 400 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in its pivotal Phase III Comfort trial. The trial is designed to establish superiority vs. placebo and non-inferiority vs. Otezla®. Results from an interim data analysis are expected Q4 2020.
Phase II COVID-19 - IND Approved by FDA
As an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral drug, Piclidenoson has the potential to treat COVID-19. The FDA has cleared Can-Fite to commence enrollment of 40 patients in a 28-day Phase II study of Piclidenoson as a potential addition to standard of care in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate symptoms.
Namodenoson Clinical Development
Pivotal Phase III Study in Liver Cancer - Under Preparation
Can-Fite received agreement from both the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a pivotal Phase III study for market registration. Namodenoson has Orphan Drug status with both FDA and EMA, as well as Fast Track Status with the FDA.
Phase II NASH Study Showed Efficacy, Next Study Under Preparation
Namodenoson's Phase II NASH/NAFLD study met all efficacy and safety endpoints including anti-inflammatory effects and reduced liver fat content. Can-Fite is now preparing for the next study in NASH, an unmet medical need projected to become a $35-$40 billion market by 2025.
