Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

10 Bareket Street

Kiryat Matalon Petah Tikva, 4951778, Israel

Phone: 972 3 924 1114

http://www.canfite.com

Company Overview

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development company with a platform technology that addresses multi- billion dollar markets with a portfolio of drugs that have an excellent safety profile in over 1,500 patients. Piclidenoson and Namodenoson are Phase III assets in liver cancer, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Namodenoson showed strong efficacy in a Phase II NASH study. Can-Fite has been cleared by the FDA to commence patient enrollment in a Phase II study of Piclidenoson in the treatment of COVID-19.Can-Fite's intellectual property portfolio consists of 15 patent families issued and pending. Piclidenoson and Namodenoson have been out-licensed in select territories with ~$18 million received to date.