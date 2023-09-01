This Report on Form 6-K, Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2 and the text under the heading "Financial Results" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release in Exhibit 99.3 are hereby incorporated by reference into the registrant's Registration Statements on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-227753and 333- 271384) and Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-195124,333-236064,333-249063and 333-262055), to be a part there of from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Operating and Financial Review and Prospects as of June 30, 2023

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

You should read the following selected financial data and discussion of our operating and financial condition and prospects in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this 6-K. Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and reported in U.S. dollars. We maintain our accounting books and records in U.S. dollars and our functional currency is the U.S. dollar. Certain amounts presented herein may not sum due to rounding. Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this report to "Can-Fite," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, an Israeli company and our consolidated subsidiaries. "NIS" means New Israeli Shekel, and "$," "US$,"U.S. dollars" and "USD" mean United States dollars.

Forward Looking Statements

The following discussion contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These statements may identify important factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward- looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all;

uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs;

the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts;

our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials;

our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals;

the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates;

our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations;

the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates;

the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others;

competitive companies, technologies and our industry;

risks related to unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk;

risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of NYSE American; and

statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf speak only as of the date of the 6-K to which this discussion is attached and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included herein. We undertake no obligations to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider these risks and uncertainties.

Glossary of Certain Terms

As used herein, unless the context otherwise requires: