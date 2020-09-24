Can Fite BioPharma : Fite Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward looking statements".
Forward-lookingstatements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; impact of the recent outbreak of coronavirus; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Can-Fite's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 27, 2020 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE.
Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
2
Company Profile
Advanced clinical stage drugdevelopment company with a compelling platform technology
Small molecule drug products in Phase II and Phase III clinical studies; covered by 15 Patent Families
•
•
•
Highly experienced management, clinical and regulatory teams
Successful corporate partnerships and licensing deals with ~$18 M
received to date
Listed on NYSE American (CANF) and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (CFBI); ~15.4 M ADRs outstanding; ~462 M ordinary shares outstanding
(*1 ADR = 30 Ordinary Shares)
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
3
3
Platform Technology
Therapeutic Target
A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR)
Highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells
Drug product
Small molecules
Orally bioavailable drugs
Therapeutic Effect
Anti-inflammatoryand anti-cancer effects shown in Phase II studies; Excellent safety profile
A3AR is utilized as a Predictive Biomarker
Utilized to predict patient's response to the drug
Targeted therapy, specifically aimed at diseased cells
*Sources: iHealthcare Analyst estimates the global rheumatoid arthritis drug market will be $50.5 B by 2025; SNS Research estimated the global psoriasis drug market will be $11.5 B by the end of 2020; DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market at $3.8B in 2027; Grand View Research estimates the global erectile dysfunction drug market at $3.2B by 2022; Deutsche Bank puts the peak market for NASH therapies at $35B to $40B by 2025. Adroit Market Research estimates that the medical cannabis market is projected to grow at CAGR of 29% to $56.7B by 2026 , Adroit Market Research
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
5
Corporate Partnerships: Out-licensing deals
~$18 million* upfront and milestone payments received to date for
licensing and distribution deals
Licensing Partner
Drug
Indication
Region
Piclidenoson
RA & Psoriasis
Canada
Piclidenoson
RA & Psoriasis
Spain, Austria
Switzerland
Piclidenoson &
RA, Psoriasis, Liver
China, Hong Kong,
Namodenoson
Cancer & NASH
Macau, Taiwan
Piclidenoson
RA
South Korea
Namodenoson
Liver Cancer &
South Korea
NASH
Piclidenoson
Psoriasis
South Korea
Potential future milestones may trigger additional milestone payments & royalties
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
6
*$8.5M was from a license with a Japanese company, SKK; the license was terminated due to SKK's strategic change of focus to indications not related to autoimmune diseases
Psoriasis - Phase II/III Data vs. Celgene's Otezla*
Phase II/III study did not achieve the primary endpoint of PASI 75 at 12 weeks
Otezla® sales were $1.6 billion in 2018, 26% increase over 20171
Peak Otezla® sales estimated at $3.1 billion2
Phase II/III study showed that at weeks 24 and 32, Piclidenoson's efficacy as measured by PASI compares well to Otezla® and this is the basis for the current Phase III study
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
9
Sources: 1) Celgene 2018 annual report 2) JP Morgan
*Comparisons are derived from reported Otezla Phase 3 data vs. Piclidenoson Phase 2 data and are not an actual head-to-head clinical trial. If this were a head-to-head clinical trial, outcomes may be different.
Phase III - Psoriasis & Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriasis -
RA -
Extension
Piclidenoson 1 mg, Piclidenoson 2 mg,
Study
(optional)
Methotrexate , or matching placebo tablets
Piclidenoson
Piclidenoson
every 12 hours in a 2:2:2:1 ratio
1 mg
2 mg
Piclidenoson
Piclidenoson
R
2 mg
R
3 mg
Otezla
Placebo
R
Methotrexate
Placebo
0
12
24
At Week 12, any subject who has not experienced at
0
16
32
48
least 20% improvement in both the number of
swollen and number of tender joints will be given
Study week
escape therapy with open-label oral MTX
Randomized,double-blind, active and placebo-controlled
Completed 50% enrollment out of 500 patients in the ACRobat and 415 in the Comfort study.
Primary endpoint for the RA: Disease Activity Score (DAS) of Low Disease Activity (LDA) at week
12; Psoriasis: PASI 75 at week 16 vs. placebo
Secondary endpoints for the RA: proportion of subjects achieving DAS remission; 24 week total
duration; Psoriasis: include non-inferiority vs. Otezla at week 32
Correlation between A3AR expression and response to Piclidenoson will be analyzed
Interim analysis - by IDMC to improve study's efficacy and accelerate path towards regulatory approval; Interim results expected Q4 2020
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
10
Phase II COVID-19 - For Treating Moderate Disease
Piclidenoson - Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Viral Effects with Excellent Safety Profile
IND Filed and Approved for Piclidenoson with U.S. FDA for Phase II Studyto treatCOVID-19patients with moderate symptoms
Rationale:
Piclidenoson hasanti-inflammatoryeffects proven in Phase II clinical studies in patients with rheumatoid arthritis; the drug has anti-viraleffect protected by U.S. patent US7589075
In conjunction with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia Can-Fite is studying anti-viralactivity of Piclidenoson on COVID-19 viral load
In some patients, coronavirus createscytokine release syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis drugs may be used for treatment
Piclidenoson has anexcellent safety profile proven in >1400 patients
Roche and Gilead have implemented a Phase III trial combining Roche's Actemra, an anti- inflammatory, with Gilead's remdesivir an anti-viral
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
11
Namodenoson - Liver Disease Drug
Mechanism of Action
Namodenoson
Advanced Liver Cancer & NASH
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
12
12
Liver Cancer - Phase II Data
While the study (78 patients) did not achieve its primary endpoint, it did achieve superiority in survival in the largest subpopulation of CPB7, 56 patients - 6.8 month median overall survival vs. 4.3 months for placebo
CPB7 group treated with Namodenoson had 44% of patients treated with Namodenoson completed at least 12 months of treatment vs. 18%
Partial response of 9% has been achieved in the Namodenoson treated group vs. 0% in the placebo group
Favorable safety profile and lack of hepatotoxicity
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
CPB7 Overall Survival
CPB7 12 Months Survival
55%
rate
44%
P=0.028
45%
survival
35%
25%
18%
-month
15%
5%
12
-5%
Namodeneson
Placebo
13
Liver Cancer - Preparatory Work for Phase III
Successfully Concluded Meetings with FDA and EMA
An agreement on a pivotal Phase III design has been reached with FDA and EMA
Now Preparing One Phase III study:for concurrent regulatory approval in U.S. and Europe upon successful study results of aDouble-blind,Placebo-controlledstudy:
Child Pugh B7 (CPB7) patients - 2nd or 3rd line
450 patients to be enrolled at multiple centers worldwide
Compassionate Use Program- currently treating liver cancer patients in Israel
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
14
NASH - Phase II Study Protocol
Successfully Concluded - Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints
Multicenter, randomized, double- blinded, placebo-controlled, dose- finding efficacy and safety study
Principal Investigator,Dr. Rifaat Safadi, Head of the Liver Unit, Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Division of Medicine at Hadassah Medical Center; additional clinical sites: Rabin Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital
60 NAFLD patientswith evidence of active inflammation with or without
NASH
Treated for 12 weeks and followed-up until week 16
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
15
Namodenoson
12.5mg
R
Namodenoson
25 mg
Placebo
0
Week 12
Endpoints included:
ALT blood level
AST blood level
% Liver fat
Liver stiffness
Serum adiponectin
Serum Lipids
Patient's weight
15
NASH - Phase II Study Results
Anti-Inflammatoryeffect - a significant decrease in the liver enzymes ALT and AST and significant improvement in the positive cytokine adiponectin was impressively recorded.
Reduced liver fat content (LFC) - manifested by a significant reduction in % of liver fat volume assessed by MRI-PDFF and a decrease in the Controlled Attenuation Parameter (CAP - score ≥ 331). measured by FibroScan.
Decrease inFIB-4and FAST - non invasive tests used as markers to exclude advanced fibrosis.
Decrease in body weight - A linear decrease in body weight was recorded in the 25 mg and 12.5 mg Namodenoson groups with a better effect in the higher dose.
The 25mg of Namodenoson will be the dose used in our next NAFLD/NASH study-was found to have optimal efficacy while also having a strong safety profile and was well tolerated.
A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)- The A3AR biomarker was stable, demonstrating the presence of the receptor after chronic treatment and reflecting the validity of the target.
Safety - Namodenoson continued to be safe and very well tolerated with no drug emergent severe adverse effects and no hepatotoxicity.
Collaboration Rationale -Cannabinoids induce their therapeutic effects via binding to Can Fite's drugs' target,
the A3 adenosine receptor
CBG
•Intellectual Property - Can-Fite filed a patent protecting
CBN
the discovery of cannabinoid-based treatment of diseases where A3AR is overexpressed including liver cancer, other cancers, autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases
New cannabis-based pharmaceuticals - being co- developed byCan-Fiteand Univo based onCan-Fite'sunparalleled expertise in the A3AR arena
THC
CBD
CBD-basedA3AR assays - Completed developed of in vitro assay which identifies clinically active cannabis derived compounds for treatment of specific diseases; assay to be marketed on a 'fee for service' basis to other pharma companies
Medical cannabis market - projected to grow at CAGR of 29% to $56.7B by 2026*
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
17
*Source: Adroit Market Research
17
Spotlight on Milestones
•
Namodenoson:
➢ NAFLD/NASH Phase II data readout
Very Strong Efficacy Results
(~$35 B Opportunity)
Under Preparation for Next Study
➢ Liver Cancer Phase III study initiation
Under Preparation
(~$3.8 B Opportunity)
•
Piclidenoson:
➢ Commence Patient Enrollment
Expected Q4 2020
in COVID-19 Phase II study
➢ Rheumatoid Arthritis Phase III
Interim Analysis Expected Q4 2020
50% patient enrollment completed
(~$50.5 B Opportunity)
➢ Psoriasis Phase III
Interim Analysis Expected Q4 2020
50% patient enrollment completed
(~$11.5 B Opportunity)
*Sources: iHealthcare Analyst estimates the global rheumatoid arthritis drug market will be $50.5 B by 2025; SNS Research estimated the global psoriasis drug market will be $11.5 B by the end of 2020; DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market at $3.8B in 2027; Deutsche Bank puts the peak market for NASH therapies at $35B to $40B by 2025.
(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)
18
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:24:08 UTC