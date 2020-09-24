Log in
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.

(CANF)
09/24 10:24:46 am
20.2 ILa   -8.18%
01:25pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fite Presentation
PU
01:25pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fact Sheet
PU
09/23CAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fite to Participate in Two BioPharma Partnering Conferences
AQ
Can Fite BioPharma : Fite Presentation

09/24/2020

Can-Fite Presentation

September 2020

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

Forward Looking Statement

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward looking statements".
  • Forward-lookingstatements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; impact of the recent outbreak of coronavirus; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Can-Fite's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 27, 2020 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE.
  • Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

2

Company Profile

  • Advanced clinical stage drug development company with a compelling platform technology
  • Small molecule drug products in Phase II and Phase III clinical studies; covered by 15 Patent Families

Highly experienced management, clinical and regulatory teams

Successful corporate partnerships and licensing deals with ~$18 M

received to date

Listed on NYSE American (CANF) and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (CFBI); ~15.4 M ADRs outstanding; ~462 M ordinary shares outstanding

(*1 ADR = 30 Ordinary Shares)

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

3

3

Platform Technology

Therapeutic Target

  • A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR)
  • Highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells

Drug product

  • Small molecules
  • Orally bioavailable drugs

Therapeutic Effect

  • Anti-inflammatoryand anti-cancer effects shown in Phase II studies; Excellent safety profile

A3AR is utilized as a Predictive Biomarker

  • Utilized to predict patient's response to the drug

Targeted therapy, specifically aimed at diseased cells

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

Inflammatory / Tumor Cells

Normal Cells

A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)

4

Drug Development Pipeline

Drug

Pre-clinical Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Market

Piclidenoson

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Psoriasis
  • Coronavirus COVID-19

50% Enrollment Completed; Interim Analysis Expected Q4 2020

50% Enrollment Completed; Interim Analysis Expected Q4 2020

Phase II Study Cleared to Commence by FDA

~$50.5B

~$11.5B $ ?

Namodenoson

Liver Cancer

Phase III Study - Under Preparation

NASH

Phase II Achieved Primary & Secondary Endpoints

CF602

~$3.8B ~$35B

Erectile Dysfunction Ongoing~$3.2B

Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals

Autoimmune, cancer,

~$56.7B

metabolic indications

Collaboration

*Sources: iHealthcare Analyst estimates the global rheumatoid arthritis drug market will be $50.5 B by 2025; SNS Research estimated the global psoriasis drug market will be $11.5 B by the end of 2020; DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market at $3.8B in 2027; Grand View Research estimates the global erectile dysfunction drug market at $3.2B by 2022; Deutsche Bank puts the peak market for NASH therapies at $35B to $40B by 2025. Adroit Market Research estimates that the medical cannabis market is projected to grow at CAGR of 29% to $56.7B by 2026 , Adroit Market Research

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

5

Corporate Partnerships: Out-licensing deals

~$18 million* upfront and milestone payments received to date for

licensing and distribution deals

Licensing Partner

Drug

Indication

Region

Piclidenoson

RA & Psoriasis

Canada

Piclidenoson

RA & Psoriasis

Spain, Austria

Switzerland

Piclidenoson &

RA, Psoriasis, Liver

China, Hong Kong,

Namodenoson

Cancer & NASH

Macau, Taiwan

Piclidenoson

RA

South Korea

Namodenoson

Liver Cancer &

South Korea

NASH

Piclidenoson

Psoriasis

South Korea

Potential future milestones may trigger additional milestone payments & royalties

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

6

*$8.5M was from a license with a Japanese company, SKK; the license was terminated due to SKK's strategic change of focus to indications not related to autoimmune diseases

Piclidenoson - Anti-Inflammatory Drug

Mechanism of Action

Piclidenoson

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis

& Coronavirus (COVID-19)

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

7

7

Rheumatoid Arthritis - Phase IIb Data

Phase IIb study, Placebo controlled; 79 patients - Positively concluded

All Patients

80%

Rates

60%

Treatment week

0

4

8

12

ACR Response

p=0.035

Piclidenoson 1mg

40%

Placebo

20%

Patients with No Prior Systemic Therapy*

80%

Piclidenoson (n=8)

Placebo (n=8)

Rates

60%

ResponseACR

40%

20%

0%

ACR50

ACR70

0%

ACR50

ACR70

ACR20

ACR20

*MTX, Biological Drugs

8

Psoriasis - Phase II/III Data vs. Celgene's Otezla*

  • Phase II/III study did not achieve the primary endpoint of PASI 75 at 12 weeks
  • Otezla® sales were $1.6 billion in 2018, 26% increase over 20171
  • Peak Otezla® sales estimated at $3.1 billion2
  • Phase II/III study showed that at weeks 24 and 32, Piclidenoson's efficacy as measured by PASI compares well to Otezla® and this is the basis for the current Phase III study

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

9

Sources: 1) Celgene 2018 annual report 2) JP Morgan

*Comparisons are derived from reported Otezla Phase 3 data vs. Piclidenoson Phase 2 data and are not an actual head-to-head clinical trial. If this were a head-to-head clinical trial, outcomes may be different.

Phase III - Psoriasis & Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis -

RA -

Extension

Piclidenoson 1 mg, Piclidenoson 2 mg,

Study

(optional)

Methotrexate , or matching placebo tablets

Piclidenoson

Piclidenoson

every 12 hours in a 2:2:2:1 ratio

1 mg

2 mg

Piclidenoson

Piclidenoson

R

2 mg

R

3 mg

Otezla

Placebo

R

Methotrexate

Placebo

0

12

24

At Week 12, any subject who has not experienced at

0

16

32

48

least 20% improvement in both the number of

swollen and number of tender joints will be given

Study week

escape therapy with open-label oral MTX

  • Randomized, double-blind, active and placebo-controlled
  • Completed 50% enrollment out of 500 patients in the ACRobat and 415 in the Comfort study.
  • Primary endpoint for the RA: Disease Activity Score (DAS) of Low Disease Activity (LDA) at week
    12; Psoriasis: PASI 75 at week 16 vs. placebo
  • Secondary endpoints for the RA: proportion of subjects achieving DAS remission; 24 week total
    duration; Psoriasis: include non-inferiority vs. Otezla at week 32
  • Correlation between A3AR expression and response to Piclidenoson will be analyzed
  • Interim analysis - by IDMC to improve study's efficacy and accelerate path towards regulatory approval; Interim results expected Q4 2020

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

10

Phase II COVID-19 - For Treating Moderate Disease

Piclidenoson - Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Viral Effects with Excellent Safety Profile

  • IND Filed and Approved for Piclidenoson with U.S. FDA for Phase II Study to treat COVID-19patients with moderate symptoms

Rationale:

  • Piclidenoson has anti-inflammatoryeffects proven in Phase II clinical studies in patients with rheumatoid arthritis; the drug has anti-viraleffect protected by U.S. patent US7589075
  • In conjunction with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia Can-Fite is studying anti-viralactivity of Piclidenoson on COVID-19 viral load
  • In some patients, coronavirus creates cytokine release syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis drugs may be used for treatment
  • Piclidenoson has an excellent safety profile proven in >1400 patients
  • Roche and Gilead have implemented a Phase III trial combining Roche's Actemra, an anti- inflammatory, with Gilead's remdesivir an anti-viral

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

11

Namodenoson - Liver Disease Drug

Mechanism of Action

Namodenoson

Advanced Liver Cancer & NASH

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

12

12

Liver Cancer - Phase II Data

  • While the study (78 patients) did not achieve its primary endpoint, it did achieve superiority in survival in the largest subpopulation of CPB7, 56 patients - 6.8 month median overall survival vs. 4.3 months for placebo
  • CPB7 group treated with Namodenoson had 44% of patients treated with Namodenoson completed at least 12 months of treatment vs. 18%
  • Partial response of 9% has been achieved in the Namodenoson treated group vs. 0% in the placebo group
  • Favorable safety profile and lack of hepatotoxicity

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

CPB7 Overall Survival

CPB7 12 Months Survival

55%

rate

44%

P=0.028

45%

survival

35%

25%

18%

-month

15%

5%

12

-5%

Namodeneson

Placebo

13

Liver Cancer - Preparatory Work for Phase III

  • Successfully Concluded Meetings with FDA and EMA

An agreement on a pivotal Phase III design has been reached with FDA and EMA

  • Now Preparing One Phase III study: for concurrent regulatory approval in U.S. and Europe upon successful study results of a Double-blind, Placebo-controlledstudy:
    • Child Pugh B7 (CPB7) patients - 2nd or 3rd line
    • 450 patients to be enrolled at multiple centers worldwide
    • Oral treatment two times per day
    • Primary endpoint: Overall Survival
    • Secondary endpoints: Progression-Free Survival; Safety; PK
  • Orphan Drug Status - granted by FDA and EMA
  • Fast Track Status - granted by FDA
  • Compassionate Use Program - currently treating liver cancer patients in Israel

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

14

NASH - Phase II Study Protocol

Successfully Concluded - Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints

  • Multicenter, randomized, double- blinded, placebo-controlled, dose- finding efficacy and safety study
  • Principal Investigator, Dr. Rifaat Safadi, Head of the Liver Unit, Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Division of Medicine at Hadassah Medical Center; additional clinical sites: Rabin Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital
  • 60 NAFLD patients with evidence of active inflammation with or without
    NASH
  • Treated for 12 weeks and followed-up until week 16

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

15

Namodenoson

12.5mg

R

Namodenoson

25 mg

Placebo

0

Week 12

Endpoints included:

  • ALT blood level
  • AST blood level
  • % Liver fat
  • Liver stiffness
  • Serum adiponectin
  • Serum Lipids
  • Patient's weight

15

NASH - Phase II Study Results

  • Anti-Inflammatoryeffect - a significant decrease in the liver enzymes ALT and AST and significant improvement in the positive cytokine adiponectin was impressively recorded.
  • Reduced liver fat content (LFC) - manifested by a significant reduction in % of liver fat volume assessed by MRI-PDFF and a decrease in the Controlled Attenuation Parameter (CAP - score ≥ 331). measured by FibroScan.
  • Decrease in FIB-4and FAST - non invasive tests used as markers to exclude advanced fibrosis.
  • Decrease in body weight - A linear decrease in body weight was recorded in the 25 mg and 12.5 mg Namodenoson groups with a better effect in the higher dose.
  • The 25mg of Namodenoson will be the dose used in our next NAFLD/NASH study- was found to have optimal efficacy while also having a strong safety profile and was well tolerated.
  • A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)- The A3AR biomarker was stable, demonstrating the presence of the receptor after chronic treatment and reflecting the validity of the target.
  • Safety - Namodenoson continued to be safe and very well tolerated with no drug emergent severe adverse effects and no hepatotoxicity.

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

16

16

Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals & Assays

Can-Fite & Univo Pharmaceuticals Strategic Partnership

  • Collaboration Rationale - Cannabinoids induce their therapeutic effects via binding to Can Fite's drugs' target,

the A3 adenosine receptor

CBG

Intellectual Property - Can-Fite filed a patent protecting

CBN

the discovery of cannabinoid-based treatment of diseases where A3AR is overexpressed including liver cancer, other cancers, autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases

  • New cannabis-based pharmaceuticals - being co- developed by Can-Fiteand Univo based on Can-Fite'sunparalleled expertise in the A3AR arena

THC

CBD

  • CBD-basedA3AR assays - Completed developed of in vitro assay which identifies clinically active cannabis derived compounds for treatment of specific diseases; assay to be marketed on a 'fee for service' basis to other pharma companies
  • Medical cannabis market - projected to grow at CAGR of 29% to $56.7B by 2026*

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

17

*Source: Adroit Market Research

17

Spotlight on Milestones

Namodenoson:

NAFLD/NASH Phase II data readout

Very Strong Efficacy Results

(~$35 B Opportunity)

Under Preparation for Next Study

Liver Cancer Phase III study initiation

Under Preparation

(~$3.8 B Opportunity)

Piclidenoson:

Commence Patient Enrollment

Expected Q4 2020

in COVID-19 Phase II study

Rheumatoid Arthritis Phase III

Interim Analysis Expected Q4 2020

50% patient enrollment completed

(~$50.5 B Opportunity)

Psoriasis Phase III

Interim Analysis Expected Q4 2020

50% patient enrollment completed

(~$11.5 B Opportunity)

*Sources: iHealthcare Analyst estimates the global rheumatoid arthritis drug market will be $50.5 B by 2025; SNS Research estimated the global psoriasis drug market will be $11.5 B by the end of 2020; DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market at $3.8B in 2027; Deutsche Bank puts the peak market for NASH therapies at $35B to $40B by 2025.

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:24:08 UTC
