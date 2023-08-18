UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the Month of August 2023 001-36203 (Commission File Number) CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) 10 Bareket Street Kiryat Matalon, P.O. Box 7537 Petach-Tikva 4951778, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ The first two paragraphs of the press release attached to this Form 6-K are hereby incorporated by reference into the registrant's Registration Statements on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-227753and 333-271384) and Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-195124,333-236064,333-249063and 333-262055), to be a part there of from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

On August 18, 2023, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. issued a press release entitled "Can-Fite Submitted to FDA a Pediatric Plan to Allow Enrollment of Piclidenoson for the Treatment of Adolescents with Psoriasis". A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Exhibit Index Exhibit No. Description 99.1Press Release dated August 18, 2023 1

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date: August 18, 2023 By: /s/ Motti Farbstein Motti Farbstein Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer 2

Exhibit 99.1 Can-Fite Submitted to FDA a Pediatric Plan to Allow Registration of Piclidenoson for the Treatment of Adolescents with Psoriasis FDA encouraged the Company to enroll adolescent patients due to Piclidenoson's good safety profile

There is an unmet need for safe, convenient, and effective drugs to treat chronic plaque psoriasis in the adolescents PETACH TIKVA, Israel, August 18, 2023 --Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address oncology, inflammatory, and liver diseases, today announced that it submitted a pediatric study plan to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adolescents suffering from psoriasis with Piclidenoson. The plan has been submitted to allow enrollment of adolescents with psoriasis to Can-Fite's upcoming two Phase 3 pivotal clinical psoriasis studies, aiming at registration of Piclidenoson with both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. There is a high market need for a safe and efficacious drug for the treatment of adolescents who suffer from psoriasis. There are a couple of small molecule or biological drugs on the market in use for adolescents with psoriasis, all have safety issues and are not satisfactory regarding the efficacy. Therefore, there is a high market need which will enable Can-Fite to position Piclidenoson with its favorable safety and good efficacy as a treatment for this chronic and devastating disease. Can-Fite believes the inclusion of adolescent patients in one or both of the Phase 3 studies significantly broadens any future market launch potential of the drug. Psoriasis affects millions of people worldwide, including a significant number of adolescents who endure the physical and emotional burden of this challenging disease. "Based on the FDA's recommendation to enroll adolescents into the upcoming Phase 3 psoriasis trials, we believe Piclidenoson's oral formulation with an excellent safety record, combined with its progressive effectiveness over time, make it ideally suited for the chronic treatment of psoriasis in adults and adolescents alike," stated Can-Fite CEO & CFO Motti Farbstein. About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's anti- inflammatory drug Piclidenoson reported topline results in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis and is expected to commence a pivotal Phase 3 program. Can- Fite's cancer and liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), enrollment is expected to commence in a Phase 3 trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the Company is planning a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.