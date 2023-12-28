ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm Form Type: F-3/A Page 8 Edgar Agents LLC CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD. 12/28/2023 02:15 PM

RISK FACTORS

An investment in our securities involves significant risk. Before making an investment in our securities, you should carefully consider the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus, as well as the following risk factors, which supplement or augment the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 20-F. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider these risks as well as other information we include or incorporate by reference in this prospectus. The risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also materially harm our business, operating results and financial condition and could result in a complete loss of your investment.

The sale of a substantial amount of our ordinary shares or ADSs, including resale of the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the warrants held by the selling shareholders in the public market could adversely affect the prevailing market price of our ADSs.

We are registering for resale 1,219,418,700 ordinary shares represented by 4,064,729 ADSs issuable upon the exercise of warrants held by the selling shareholders. Sales of substantial amounts of shares of our ordinary shares or ADSs in the public market, or the perception that such sales might occur, could adversely affect the market price of our ordinary shares, and the market value of our other securities. We cannot predict if and when selling shareholders may sell such shares in the public markets. Furthermore, in the future, we may issue additional ordinary shares or ADSs or other equity or debt securities convertible into ordinary shares or ADSs. Any such issuance could result in substantial dilution to our existing shareholders and could cause our stock price to decline.

We conduct operations in Israel and therefore our results may be adversely affected by political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region.

Our headquarters are located in Israel and we conduct operations in Israel. Accordingly, political, economic and military conditions in the Middle East may affect our business directly. Since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, a number of armed conflicts have occurred between Israel and its neighboring countries and terrorist organizations active in the region, including Hamas (an Islamist militia and political group in the Gaza Strip) and Hezbollah (an Islamist militia and political group in Lebanon).

In particular, in October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in other areas within the State of Israel. These attacks resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and Hamas additionally kidnapped many Israeli civilians and soldiers. Following the attack, Israel's security cabinet declared war against Hamas and commenced a military campaign against Hamas and these terrorist organizations in parallel continued rocket and terror attacks. As a result of the events of October 7, 2023 whereby Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and launched thousands of rockets in a widespread terrorist attack on Israel, the Israeli government declared that the country was at war and the Israeli military began to call-up reservists for active duty, including our CEO who was called up for reserve service during which time he continued to perform his main work duties and has since been released from reserve service. Military service call ups that result in absences of personnel from us for an extended period of time may materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations. As of the date hereof, we currently have five full-time employees, all of whom are located in Israel, and two external consultants, both of whom are located in the United States.

Since the war broke out on October 7, 2023, our operations have not been adversely affected by this situation, and we have not experienced disruptions to our clinical studies. Of the 57 clinical sites currently participating in our clinical studies, only 4 are located in Israel. Additionally, all of our manufacturing and supply of our drug candidates takes place outside of Israel. As such, our clinical and business development activities remain on track. However, the intensity and duration of Israel's current war against Hamas is difficult to predict at this stage, as are such war's economic implications on the Company's business and operations and on Israel's economy in general. if the war extends for a long period of time or expands to other fronts, such as Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank, our operations may be adversely affected.

Additionally, political uprisings, social unrest and violence in various countries in the Middle East, including Israel's neighbor Syria, have affected the political stability of those countries. This instability may lead to deterioration of the political relationships that exist between Israel and certain countries and have raised concerns regarding security in the region and the potential for armed conflict. In addition, Iran has threatened to attack Israel. Iran is also believed to have a strong influence among the Syrian government, Hamas and Hezbollah. These situations may potentially escalate in the future into more violent events which may affect Israel and us. These situations, including conflicts which involved missile strikes against civilian targets in various parts of Israel have in the past negatively affected business conditions in Israel.

Any hostilities involving Israel or the interruption or curtailment of trade between Israel and its present trading partners could have a material adverse effect on our business. The political and security situation in Israel may result in parties with whom we have contracts claiming that they are not obligated to perform their commitments under those agreements pursuant to force majeure provisions. These or other Israeli political or economic factors could harm our operations and product development. Any hostilities involving Israel or the interruption or curtailment of trade between Israel and its present trading partners could adversely affect our operations and could make it more difficult for us to raise capital. We could experience disruptions if acts associated with such conflicts result in any serious damage to our facilities. Furthermore, several countries, as well as certain companies and organizations, continue to restrict business with Israel and Israeli companies, which could have an adverse effect on our business and financial condition. Our business interruption insurance may not adequately compensate us for losses, if at all, that may occur as a result of an event associated with a security situation in the Middle East, and any losses or damages incurred by us could have a material adverse effect on our business.