ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 1
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 28, 2023
Registration No. 333-276000
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
AMENDMENT NO. 1
TO
FORM F-3
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
State of Israel
Not applicable
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
26 Ben Gurion Street
Ramat Gan 5257346 Israel
(Address and telephone number of registrant's principal executive offices)
Puglisi & Associates
850 Library Avenue
Newark, Delaware 19711
(302) 738-6680
(Name, address, and telephone number of agent for service)
Copies to:
Gary Emmanuel, Esq.
Ronen Kantor, Adv.
Eyal Peled, Esq.
Doron, Tikotzky, Kantor, Gutman, Nass, Amit Gross
Greenberg Traurig, P.A.
and Co.
One Azrieli Center
B.S.R. 4 Tower, 33rd Floor
Round Tower, 30th Floor
7 Metsada Street
132 Menachem Begin Rd
Bnei Brak 5126112 Israel
Tel Aviv, Israel 6701101
Tel: +972-3-613-3371
+1 212 801 9337
Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this registration statement becomes effective.
If only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following
box. ☐
If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. ☒
If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐
If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐
If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐
If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.C. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐
The registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in
accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act, or until this Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 2
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
The information in this preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The selling shareholders may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This preliminary prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state or jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS
SUBJECT TO COMPLETION
DATED DECEMBER 28, 2022
1,219,418,700 Ordinary Shares represented by 4,064,729 American Depositary Shares
This prospectus relates to the resale, by the selling shareholders identified in this prospectus, of up to an aggregate of up to 1,219,418,700 ordinary shares, no par value, of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., represented by 4,064,729 American Depository Shares, or ADSs, issuable upon the exercise of warrants, as further described below under "Prospectus Summary - Recent Developments - Warrant Repricing".
The selling shareholders are identified in the table commencing on page 6. Each ADS represents three hundred (300) ordinary shares. No ADSs are being registered hereunder for sale by us. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by the selling shareholders. All net proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs covered by this prospectus will go to the selling shareholders. However, we may receive the proceeds from any exercise of warrants if the holders do not exercise the warrants on a cashless basis. See "Use of Proceeds."
The selling shareholders may sell all or a portion of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs from time to time in market transactions through any market on which our ADSs are then traded, in negotiated transactions or otherwise, and at prices and on terms that will be determined by the then prevailing market price or at negotiated prices directly or through a broker or brokers, who may act as agent or as principal or by a combination of such methods of sale. See "Plan of Distribution".
Our ADSs are listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "CANF". On December 27, 2023, the closing price of our ADSs on the NYSE American was $2.13 per ADS. Our ordinary shares also trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "CANF". On December 27, 2023, the last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on the TASE was NIS 0.026 or $0.007 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on the same day).
The securities offered in this prospectus involve a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 3 of this prospectus to read about factors you should consider before purchasing any of our securities.
Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Israel Securities Authority nor any state or other foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The date of this prospectus is
, 2023.
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 3
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
TABLE OF CONTENTS
About this Prospectus
ii
Prospectus Summary
1
Risk Factors
3
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
4
Use of Proceeds
5
Capitalization
5
Selling Shareholders
6
Description of Share Capital
10
Plan of Distribution
24
Legal Matters
26
Experts
26
Where You Can Find More Information
26
Incorporation of Certain Information By Reference
27
Indemnification For Securities Act Liabilities
28
Enforceability of Civil Liabilities
28
Expenses
29
i
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 4
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
About This Prospectus
This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the SEC. As permitted by the rules and regulations of the SEC, the registration statement filed by us includes additional information not contained in this prospectus. You may read the registration statement and the other reports we file with the SEC at the SEC's website or its offices described below under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information".
You should rely only on the information that is contained in this prospectus or that is incorporated by reference into this prospectus. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information that is in addition to or different from that contained in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it.
We are not offering to sell or solicit any security other than the ordinary shares represented by ADSs offered by this prospectus. In addition, we are not offering to sell or solicit any securities to or from any person in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make this offer to or solicit an offer from a person in that jurisdiction. The information contained in this prospectus is accurate as of the date on the front of this prospectus only, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or of any sale of our ordinary shares. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date.
This prospectus contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed, will be filed or will be incorporated herein by reference as exhibits to the registration statement, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the section entitled "Where You Can Find More Information."
Our financial statements are prepared and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. Our historical results do not necessarily indicate our expected results for any future periods.
Market data and certain industry data and forecasts used throughout this prospectus were obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, including market research databases, publicly available information, reports of governmental agencies and industry publications and surveys. We have relied on certain data from third-party sources, including internal surveys, industry forecasts and market research, which we believe to be reliable based on our management's knowledge of the industry. Forecasts are particularly likely to be inaccurate, especially over long periods of time. In addition, we do not necessarily know what assumptions regarding general economic growth were used in preparing the third-party forecasts we cite. Statements as to our market position are based on the most currently available data. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry data presented in this prospectus, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this prospectus.
Certain figures included in this prospectus have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.
In this prospectus, unless the context otherwise requires:
- references to "ADSs" refer to American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares;
- references to "A3AR" refer to the A3 adenosine receptor;
ii
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 5
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
- references to the "Company," "we," "our" and "Can-Fite" refer to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiary;
- references to the "Companies Law" or "Israeli Companies Law" are to Israel's Companies Law, 5759-1999, as amended;
- references to "dollars," "U.S. dollars," "USD" and "$" are to United States Dollars;
- references to "HCC" refer to hepatocellular carcinoma, also known as primary liver cancer;
- references to "ordinary shares," "our shares" and similar expressions refer to our ordinary shares, no par value;
- references to "shekels" and "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, the Israeli currency; and
- references to the "SEC" are to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
On January 9, 2023, we effected a change in the ratio of our ADSs to ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) ordinary shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing three hundred (300) ordinary shares. For ADS holders, the ratio change had the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. All ADS and related option and warrant information presented in this prospectus have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reduced number of ADSs and the increase in the ADS price which resulted from this action. Unless otherwise indicated, in this prospectus fractional ADSs have been rounded to the nearest whole number.
We have not taken any action to permit a public offering of the securities outside the United States or to permit the possession or distribution of this prospectus outside the United States. Persons outside the United States who come into possession of this prospectus must inform themselves about and observe any restrictions relating to the offering of the securities and the distribution of this prospectus outside of the United States.
iii
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 6
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
PROSPECTUS SUMMARY
This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus that we consider important. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing in our ADSs or ordinary shares. You should read this summary together with the entire prospectus, including the risks related to our business, our industry, investing in our ADSs or ordinary shares and our location in Israel, that we describe under "Risk Factors" and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes incorporated by reference into this prospectus and the other documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, which are described under "Incorporation by Reference" before making an investment in our securities.
Overview
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. We are also developing specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. Our platform technology utilizes the Gi protein associated A3 adenosine receptor, or A3AR, as a therapeutic target. A3AR is highly expressed in pathological body cells such as inflammatory and cancer cells, and has a low expression in normal cells, suggesting that the receptor could be a specific target for pharmacological intervention. Our pipeline of drug candidates are synthetic, highly specific agonists and allosteric modulators targeting the A3AR.
Corporate Information
Our legal name is Can-Fite Bio Pharma Ltd. and our commercial name is "Can-Fite." We are a company limited by shares organized under the laws of the State of Israel in September 1994. Our principal executive offices are located at 26 Ben Gurion St. Ramat Gan 5257346 Israel, and our telephone number at that address is +972 (3) 924-1114.
Recent Developments
Warrant Repricing
On November 21, 2023, we entered into an inducement offer letter agreement, or the Inducement Letter, with a certain holder, or the Holder, of certain of our existing warrants to purchase up to (i) 1,363,637 ADSs representing 409,091,100 ordinary shares issued in January 2023 at an exercise price of $6.00 per ADS, or the January 2023 Warrants, and (ii) 600,000 ADSs representing 180,000,000 ordinary shares issued in December 2021 at an exercise price of $5.50 per ADS, or the December 2021 Warrants and together with the January 2023Warrants, the Existing Warrants.
Pursuant to the Inducement Letter, the Holder agreed to exercise for cash its Existing Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,963,637 ADSs representing 589,091,100 ordinary shares at a reduced exercise price of $1.53 per ADS in consideration of our agreement to issue new warrants to purchase ADSs, or the New Warrants, as described below, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,927,274 ADSs representing 1,178,182,200 ordinary shares, or the New Warrant Shares, at an exercise price of $1.75 per ADS, or the Warrant Repricing. In addition, we also agreed to reduce the exercise price of certain series B warrants to purchase 1,363,637 ADSs representing 409,091,100 ordinary shares issued on January 13, 2023 and held by the Holder from $5.50 per ADS to $1.75 per ADS and extend the term of such series B warrants to twenty months from the Closing Date (as defined below).
We engaged H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, or Wainwright to act as our exclusive placement agent in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Inducement Letter. We also agreed to issue to Wainwright or its designees warrants, or the Placement Agent Warrants and together with the New Warrants, the Warrants, to purchase up to 137,455 ADSs representing 41,236,500 ordinary shares (representing 7.0% of the Existing Warrants being exercised) which have the same terms as the New Warrants except the Placement Agent Warrants have an exercise price equal to $1.9125 per share (125% of the reduced exercise price of the Existing Warrants). Similar to the New Warrants, the Placement Agent Warrants are immediately exercisable from the date of issuance until the five year anniversary of such date.
The closing of the transactions contemplated pursuant to the Inducement Letter occurred on November 24, 2023, or the Closing Date. Wealso agreed to file this registration statement, or this Resale Registration Statement, providing for the resale of the New Warrant Shares issued or issuable upon the exercise of the New Warrants as soon as practicable after the Closing Date, and to use commercially reasonable efforts to have such Resale Registration Statement declared effective by the SEC within 90 days following the date of the Inducement Letter and to keep the Resale Registration Statement effective at all times until no holder of the New Warrants owns any New Warrants or New Warrant Shares.
Recent Developments Affecting Our Business
In October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in other areas within the State of Israel. These attacks resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and Hamas additionally kidnapped many Israeli civilians and soldiers. Following the attack, Israel's security cabinet declared war against Hamas and commenced a military campaign against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in parallel to their continued rocket and terror attacks. Nevertheless, our clinical and business development activities remain on track. See also Risk Factors - "We conduct our operations in Israel and therefore our results may be adversely affected by political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region.".
1
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 7
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
The Offering
Ordinary shares currently
1,813,928,493 ordinary shares
outstanding
ADSs offered by the selling
Up to 1,219,418,700 ordinary shares represented by 4,064,729 ADSs consisting of (i) 1,178,182,200 ordinary
shareholders
shares represented by 3,927,274 ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the New Warrants, and (ii) 41,236,500
ordinary shares represented by
137,455
ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the Placement Agent Warrants.
Ordinary shares to be outstanding
3,033,347,193 ordinary shares.
assuming exercise of the Warrants
Selling shareholders
All of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs are being offered by the selling shareholders. See "Selling
Shareholders" on page 6 of this prospectus for more information on the selling shareholders.
Use of proceeds
We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs by the selling
shareholders. All net proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares represented by ADSs covered by this
prospectus will go to the selling shareholders. However, we may receive the proceeds from any exercise of the
Warrant if the holders do not exercise the warrants on a cashless basis. See the section of this prospectus titled
"Use of Proceeds."
NYSE American Symbol for ADSs
CANF
Risk factors
Before investing in our securities, you should carefully read and consider the "Risk Factors" beginning on page
3 of this prospectus.
Unless otherwise indicated, the number of ordinary shares outstanding prior to and after this offering is based on 1,813,928,493 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 27, 2023, and excludes:
- 82,477,000 ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of stock options outstanding at a weighted-average exercise price of approximately $0.04 per ordinary share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on such date) equivalent to 274,923 ADSs at a weighted average exercise price of approximately $13.0 per ADS; and
- 1,852,343,940 ordinary shares represented by 6,174,480 ADSs issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants at a weighted-average exercise price of $4.77 per ADS (including the New Warrants and Placement Agent Warrants).
Unless otherwise indicated, all information in this prospectus assumes no exercise of the outstanding options or warrants described above and gives retroactive effect to the adjustment to the ratio of ADSs to ordinary shares from one ADS representing 30 ordinary shares to one ADS representing 300 ordinary shares effected on January 9, 2023.
2
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 8
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
RISK FACTORS
An investment in our securities involves significant risk. Before making an investment in our securities, you should carefully consider the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus, as well as the following risk factors, which supplement or augment the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 20-F. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider these risks as well as other information we include or incorporate by reference in this prospectus. The risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also materially harm our business, operating results and financial condition and could result in a complete loss of your investment.
The sale of a substantial amount of our ordinary shares or ADSs, including resale of the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the warrants held by the selling shareholders in the public market could adversely affect the prevailing market price of our ADSs.
We are registering for resale 1,219,418,700 ordinary shares represented by 4,064,729 ADSs issuable upon the exercise of warrants held by the selling shareholders. Sales of substantial amounts of shares of our ordinary shares or ADSs in the public market, or the perception that such sales might occur, could adversely affect the market price of our ordinary shares, and the market value of our other securities. We cannot predict if and when selling shareholders may sell such shares in the public markets. Furthermore, in the future, we may issue additional ordinary shares or ADSs or other equity or debt securities convertible into ordinary shares or ADSs. Any such issuance could result in substantial dilution to our existing shareholders and could cause our stock price to decline.
We conduct operations in Israel and therefore our results may be adversely affected by political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region.
Our headquarters are located in Israel and we conduct operations in Israel. Accordingly, political, economic and military conditions in the Middle East may affect our business directly. Since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, a number of armed conflicts have occurred between Israel and its neighboring countries and terrorist organizations active in the region, including Hamas (an Islamist militia and political group in the Gaza Strip) and Hezbollah (an Islamist militia and political group in Lebanon).
In particular, in October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in other areas within the State of Israel. These attacks resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and Hamas additionally kidnapped many Israeli civilians and soldiers. Following the attack, Israel's security cabinet declared war against Hamas and commenced a military campaign against Hamas and these terrorist organizations in parallel continued rocket and terror attacks. As a result of the events of October 7, 2023 whereby Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and launched thousands of rockets in a widespread terrorist attack on Israel, the Israeli government declared that the country was at war and the Israeli military began to call-up reservists for active duty, including our CEO who was called up for reserve service during which time he continued to perform his main work duties and has since been released from reserve service. Military service call ups that result in absences of personnel from us for an extended period of time may materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations. As of the date hereof, we currently have five full-time employees, all of whom are located in Israel, and two external consultants, both of whom are located in the United States.
Since the war broke out on October 7, 2023, our operations have not been adversely affected by this situation, and we have not experienced disruptions to our clinical studies. Of the 57 clinical sites currently participating in our clinical studies, only 4 are located in Israel. Additionally, all of our manufacturing and supply of our drug candidates takes place outside of Israel. As such, our clinical and business development activities remain on track. However, the intensity and duration of Israel's current war against Hamas is difficult to predict at this stage, as are such war's economic implications on the Company's business and operations and on Israel's economy in general. if the war extends for a long period of time or expands to other fronts, such as Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank, our operations may be adversely affected.
Additionally, political uprisings, social unrest and violence in various countries in the Middle East, including Israel's neighbor Syria, have affected the political stability of those countries. This instability may lead to deterioration of the political relationships that exist between Israel and certain countries and have raised concerns regarding security in the region and the potential for armed conflict. In addition, Iran has threatened to attack Israel. Iran is also believed to have a strong influence among the Syrian government, Hamas and Hezbollah. These situations may potentially escalate in the future into more violent events which may affect Israel and us. These situations, including conflicts which involved missile strikes against civilian targets in various parts of Israel have in the past negatively affected business conditions in Israel.
Any hostilities involving Israel or the interruption or curtailment of trade between Israel and its present trading partners could have a material adverse effect on our business. The political and security situation in Israel may result in parties with whom we have contracts claiming that they are not obligated to perform their commitments under those agreements pursuant to force majeure provisions. These or other Israeli political or economic factors could harm our operations and product development. Any hostilities involving Israel or the interruption or curtailment of trade between Israel and its present trading partners could adversely affect our operations and could make it more difficult for us to raise capital. We could experience disruptions if acts associated with such conflicts result in any serious damage to our facilities. Furthermore, several countries, as well as certain companies and organizations, continue to restrict business with Israel and Israeli companies, which could have an adverse effect on our business and financial condition. Our business interruption insurance may not adequately compensate us for losses, if at all, that may occur as a result of an event associated with a security situation in the Middle East, and any losses or damages incurred by us could have a material adverse effect on our business.
3
ea190822-f3a1_canfite.htm
Form Type: F-3/A
Page 9
Edgar Agents LLC
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
12/28/2023 02:15 PM
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This prospectus contains forward-looking statements, about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by us with the SEC, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of our authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized below.
This prospectus identifies important factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, particularly those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors." The risk factors included in this prospectus are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all;
- uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs;
- the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts;
- our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials;
- our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals;
- the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates;
- our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations;
- the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates;
- the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others;
- competitive companies, technologies and our industry;
- risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine;
- risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of NYSE American;
- statements as to the impact of the political, economic and security situation in Israel on our business, including due to the current war between Israel and Hamas; and
- those factors referred to in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F incorporated by reference herein in "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company," and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," as well as in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F generally, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf speak only as of the date of this prospectus and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this prospectus. We undertake no obligations to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In evaluating forward- looking statements, you should consider these risks and uncertainties.
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 21:22:50 UTC.