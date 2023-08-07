On August 7, 2023, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the seven proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated June 23, 2023, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2023.