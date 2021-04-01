Log in
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.

(CANF)
04/01 07:24:07 am
27.1 ILa   -1.09%
Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

04/01/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

10 Bareket Street

Kiryat Matalon Petah Tikva, 4951778, Israel

Phone: 972 3 924 1114

http://www.canfite.com

Company Overview: Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development company.

  • Novel therapeutic approach - unique technology for the treatment of liver and inflammatory diseases; addressing multi-billion dollar markets
  • Oral drugs with proven safety and efficacy - Piclidenoson and Namodenoson are Phase III assets in psoriasis and liver cancer; Namodenoson showed strong efficacy in a Phase II NASH study; Piclidenoson is treating patients with moderate-to-severeCOVID-19 in a Phase II study
  • Intellectual property portfolio - consists of 15 patent families issued and pending to protect different indications
  • Corporate partnerships - Piclidenoson and Namodenoson have been out-licensed in select territories with ~$20 million received to date and potentially up an additional $130 million plus royalties
  • Financially well positioned - the Company is well positioned to conduct all its clinical development programs and G&A for > 1 year

Equity Overview (as of April 2021)

NYSE American: CANF

TASE: CFBI

1 ADR = 30 ordinary TASE shares ADRs Outstanding: ~17.2 M Ordinary Shares Outstanding: ~516 M

Analyst Coverage

H.C. Wainwright

Dawson James

Platform Technology

  • Small molecule
  • Orally bioavailable
  • Anti-inflammatoryand anti-cancer effects
  • Excellent safety profile in over 1,500 pateints

Targeting the A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)

Out-licensing Deals: $20 M Received to Date

Typical Deal Structure

  • Up-frontmoney upon signing a distribution deal
  • Regulatory milestone payments
  • Sales milestone payments
  • Royalties (double-digit)

*Sources for market size estimates: iHealth Analyst, Morningstar, DelveInsight, Deutsche Bank, Grand View Research, Adroit Market Research

Investor Contact:

Motti Farbstein, CFO, + 972 3 924 1114

Disclaimer: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this fact sheet are "forward looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. This fact sheet includes estimates and projections and, as such, reflects only management's current expectations. A fuller discussion of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd's risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this overview.

Drug Development Pipeline

Platform Technology - Targeted Therapy

Can-Fite's platform technology is based on the finding that the Gi protein-coupled A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) is over-expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells. The Company's proprietary compounds target and bind with A3AR and induce specific cell death of cancer and inflammatory cells. This creates a targeted anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effect, while leaving normal cells unharmed.

Piclidenoson Clinical Development

  • Phase III Psoriasis - Positive Interim Analysis Data Reported
    Can-Fite has completed enrollment of over 50% of the expected ~ 400 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in its pivotal Phase III Comfort trial. The trial is designed to establish superiority vs. placebo and non-inferiority vs. Otezla®. Based on recent positive results from an interim data analysis, Can-Fite continues to enroll and treat patients.
  • Phase II COVID-19 - Enrolling Patients
    As an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral drug, Piclidenoson has the potential to treat COVID- 19. Under an FDA approved protocol, Can-Fite is enrolling 40 patients in a 28-day Phase II study of Piclidenoson as a potential addition to standard of care in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

Namodenoson Clinical Development

  • Pivotal Phase III Study in Liver Cancer - Expected to Commence Q4 2021
    Can-Fite received agreement from both the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the protocol for its pivotal Phase III study for market registration. Namodenoson has Orphan Drug status with both the FDA and EMA, as well as Fast Track Status with the FDA.
  • Phase IIb NASH Study - Expected to Commence Q4 2021
    Namodenoson's Phase II NASH/NAFLD study met all efficacy and safety endpoints including anti-inflammatory effects and reduced liver fat content. Can-Fite is now preparing for a Phase IIb study in NASH, with manufacturing of the drug supply complete. NASH is an unmet medical need projected to become a $35-$40 billion market by 2025.

Disclaimer

Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 16:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 M 41,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 139x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pnina Fishman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Motti Farbstein Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Ilan Cohn Chairman
Zivit Harpaz Director-Regulatory & Clinical Operations
Michael Silverman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.37.69%42
CSL LIMITED-6.54%91 672
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-5.30%52 716
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.44%43 891
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.16.62%42 118
BIOGEN INC.14.25%42 046
