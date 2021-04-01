Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

Equity Overview (as of April 2021)
NYSE American: CANF
TASE: CFBI
1 ADR = 30 ordinary TASE shares ADRs Outstanding: ~17.2 M Ordinary Shares Outstanding: ~516 M
Analyst Coverage
H.C. Wainwright
Dawson James
Platform Technology
-
Small molecule
-
Orally bioavailable
-
Anti-inflammatoryand anti-cancer effects
-
Excellent safety profile in over 1,500 pateints
Targeting the A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)
Out-licensing Deals: $20 M Received to Date
Typical Deal Structure
-
Up-frontmoney upon signing a distribution deal
-
Regulatory milestone payments
-
Sales milestone payments
-
Royalties (double-digit)
*Sources for market size estimates: iHealth Analyst, Morningstar, DelveInsight, Deutsche Bank, Grand View Research, Adroit Market Research
Drug Development Pipeline
Platform Technology - Targeted Therapy
Can-Fite's platform technology is based on the finding that the Gi protein-coupled A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) is over-expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells. The Company's proprietary compounds target and bind with A3AR and induce specific cell death of cancer and inflammatory cells. This creates a targeted anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effect, while leaving normal cells unharmed.
Piclidenoson Clinical Development
-
Phase III Psoriasis - Positive Interim Analysis Data Reported
Can-Fite has completed enrollment of over 50% of the expected ~ 400 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in its pivotal Phase III Comfort trial. The trial is designed to establish superiority vs. placebo and non-inferiority vs. Otezla®. Based on recent positive results from an interim data analysis, Can-Fite continues to enroll and treat patients.
-
Phase II COVID-19 - Enrolling Patients
As an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral drug, Piclidenoson has the potential to treat COVID- 19. Under an FDA approved protocol, Can-Fite is enrolling 40 patients in a 28-day Phase II study of Piclidenoson as a potential addition to standard of care in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.
Namodenoson Clinical Development
-
Pivotal Phase III Study in Liver Cancer - Expected to Commence Q4 2021
Can-Fite received agreement from both the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the protocol for its pivotal Phase III study for market registration. Namodenoson has Orphan Drug status with both the FDA and EMA, as well as Fast Track Status with the FDA.
-
Phase IIb NASH Study - Expected to Commence Q4 2021
Namodenoson's Phase II NASH/NAFLD study met all efficacy and safety endpoints including anti-inflammatory effects and reduced liver fat content. Can-Fite is now preparing for a Phase IIb study in NASH, with manufacturing of the drug supply complete. NASH is an unmet medical need projected to become a $35-$40 billion market by 2025.