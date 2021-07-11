Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

Company Overview: Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development company.
Novel therapeutic approach - unique technology for the treatment of liver and inflammatory diseases; addressing multi-billion dollar markets
Oral drugs with proven safety and efficacy - Piclidenoson and Namodenoson are oral drugs, Phase III assets in psoriasis and liver cancer; Namodenoson showed strong efficacy in a Phase II NASH study; Piclidenoson is treating patients with moderate-to-severeCOVID-19 in a Phase II study
Intellectual property portfolio - 15 patent families issued and pending to protect different indications
Corporate partnerships - Piclidenoson and Namodenoson have been out-licensed in select territories with ~$20 million received to date and potentially up an additional $130 million plus royalties
Financially well positioned - the Company is well positioned to conduct all its clinical development programs and G&A for > 1 year
Equity Overview (as of July 2021)
NYSE American: CANF
TASE: CFBI
1 ADR = 30 ordinary TASE shares ADRs Outstanding: ~17.2 M Ordinary Shares Outstanding: ~516 M
Platform Technology
Targeting the A3 adenosine receptor, highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells. Pipeline drugs are agonists at the receptor and bind only to pathological but not normal body cells. High efficacy and good safety has been proven in Phase II and III clinical studies.
Drug Development Pipeline
Piclidenoson Clinical Development
Phase III Psoriasis - Topline Results Expected Q4 2021
Can-Fite has completed enrollment of over 75% of the expected ~ 400 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in its pivotal Phase III Comfort™ trial based on positive results from an interim analysis of the data. The trial is designed to establish superiority vs. placebo and non-inferiority vs. Otezla®, an oral drug that generated $2.2 billion in sales in 2020.
Phase II COVID-19 - Topline Results Expected Q4 2021
As an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral drug, Piclidenoson has the potential to treat COVID- 19. Under an FDA approved protocol, Can-Fite is enrolling 40 patients in a 28-day Phase II study of Piclidenoson as a potential addition to standard of care in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.
Namodenoson Clinical Development
Pivotal Phase III Study in Liver Cancer - Expected to Commence Q4 2021
Can-Fite received agreement from both the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the protocol for its pivotal Phase III study for market registration. Namodenoson has Orphan Drug status with both the FDA and EMA, as well as Fast Track Status with the FDA for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The study will enroll 450 patients and an interim analysis will be conducted after 50% of enrolled patients are treated. Namodenoson will be evaluated as a 2nd or 3rd line treatment for advanced (Child Pugh B7) liver cancer patients, with the primary endpoint of improved overall survival.
Phase IIb NASH Study - Enrollment Expected to Commence Q3 2021
Namodenoson's Phase IIa NASH/NAFLD study met all efficacy and safety endpoints including anti-inflammatory effects, reduced liver fat content, inhibition of fibrosis, decrease in body weight, and demonstrated an excellent safety profile. Can-Fite expects to commence patient enrollment in its Phase IIb NASH study in Q3 2021. NASH is an unmet medical need projected to become a $35-$40 billion market by 2025.
