Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANF   IL0010944739

CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.

(CANF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Can Fite BioPharma : Fact Sheet

07/11/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

10 Bareket Street

Kiryat Matalon Petah Tikva, 4951778, Israel

Phone: 972 3 924 1114

http://www.canfite.com

Company Overview: Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development company.

  • Novel therapeutic approach - unique technology for the treatment of liver and inflammatory diseases; addressing multi-billion dollar markets
  • Oral drugs with proven safety and efficacy - Piclidenoson and Namodenoson are oral drugs, Phase III assets in psoriasis and liver cancer; Namodenoson showed strong efficacy in a Phase II NASH study; Piclidenoson is treating patients with moderate-to-severeCOVID-19 in a Phase II study
  • Intellectual property portfolio - 15 patent families issued and pending to protect different indications
  • Corporate partnerships - Piclidenoson and Namodenoson have been out-licensed in select territories with ~$20 million received to date and potentially up an additional $130 million plus royalties
  • Financially well positioned - the Company is well positioned to conduct all its clinical development programs and G&A for > 1 year

Equity Overview (as of July 2021)

NYSE American: CANF

TASE: CFBI

1 ADR = 30 ordinary TASE shares ADRs Outstanding: ~17.2 M Ordinary Shares Outstanding: ~516 M

Analyst Coverage

Aegis Capital Group

Alliance Global Partners

Dawson James

H.C. Wainwright

Platform Technology

Targeting the A3 adenosine receptor, highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells. Pipeline drugs are agonists at the receptor and bind only to pathological but not normal body cells. High efficacy and good safety has been proven in Phase II and III clinical studies.

- A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)

Out-licensing Deals

China

Psoriasis, NASH,

Liver Cancer

South Korea

Psoriasis, NASH,

Liver Cancer

Canada

Psoriasis

Spain, Austria &

Psoriasis

Switzerland

Eastern Europe

Psoriasis, NASH,

Liver Cancer

Investor Contact: Motti Farbstein, CFO, + 972 3 924 1114

Disclaimer: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this fact sheet are "forward looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. This fact sheet includes estimates and projections and, as such, reflects only management's current expectations. A fuller discussion of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd's risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this overview.

*Sources for market size estimates: iHealth Analyst, Morningstar, DelveInsight, Deutsche Bank, Grand View Research, Adroit Market Research

Drug Development Pipeline

Piclidenoson Clinical Development

  • Phase III Psoriasis - Topline Results Expected Q4 2021
    Can-Fite has completed enrollment of over 75% of the expected ~ 400 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in its pivotal Phase III Comfort™ trial based on positive results from an interim analysis of the data. The trial is designed to establish superiority vs. placebo and non-inferiority vs. Otezla®, an oral drug that generated $2.2 billion in sales in 2020.
  • Phase II COVID-19 - Topline Results Expected Q4 2021
    As an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral drug, Piclidenoson has the potential to treat COVID- 19. Under an FDA approved protocol, Can-Fite is enrolling 40 patients in a 28-day Phase II study of Piclidenoson as a potential addition to standard of care in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

Namodenoson Clinical Development

  • Pivotal Phase III Study in Liver Cancer - Expected to Commence Q4 2021
    Can-Fite received agreement from both the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the protocol for its pivotal Phase III study for market registration. Namodenoson has Orphan Drug status with both the FDA and EMA, as well as Fast Track Status with the FDA for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The study will enroll 450 patients and an interim analysis will be conducted after 50% of enrolled patients are treated. Namodenoson will be evaluated as a 2nd or 3rd line treatment for advanced (Child Pugh B7) liver cancer patients, with the primary endpoint of improved overall survival.
  • Phase IIb NASH Study - Enrollment Expected to Commence Q3 2021
    Namodenoson's Phase IIa NASH/NAFLD study met all efficacy and safety endpoints including anti-inflammatory effects, reduced liver fat content, inhibition of fibrosis, decrease in body weight, and demonstrated an excellent safety profile. Can-Fite expects to commence patient enrollment in its Phase IIb NASH study in Q3 2021. NASH is an unmet medical need projected to become a $35-$40 billion market by 2025.

Disclaimer

Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 17:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
01:08pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fact Sheet
PU
07/08Can-Fite Gears Up to Initiate Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study
CI
06/28CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : All pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory development wor..
PU
06/28Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Signs Agreement with Vetbiolix for Development of Pic..
CI
06/24CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JU..
PU
06/24CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Aegis Capital Starts Can-Fite Biopharma at Buy with $5 Pri..
MT
06/16CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fite Presentation
PU
06/16CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fact Sheet
PU
06/16CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Namodenoson is out-licensed in China for NASH, projected t..
PU
06/16Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Licenses Namodenoson
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 37,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 44,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,24 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pnina Fishman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Motti Farbstein Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Ilan Cohn Chairman
Zivit Harpaz Director-Regulatory & Clinical Operations
Michael Silverman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.20.60%38
CSL LIMITED-2.72%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.30.74%77 747
BIOGEN INC.50.72%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.75%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.18.34%44 549