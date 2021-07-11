Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANF   IL0010944739

CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.

(CANF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/11 08:49:06 am
24.6 ILa   +2.50%
01:54pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fite Presentation
PU
01:08pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fact Sheet
PU
07/08Can-Fite Gears Up to Initiate Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Can Fite BioPharma : Fite Presentation

07/11/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Can-Fite Presentation

July 2021

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

Forward Looking Statement

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward looking statements".
  • Forward-lookingstatements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; impact of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Can-Fite's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE.
  • Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

2

Company Profile

  • Advanced clinical stage drug development company with small molecule drug products for the treatment of inflammatory and cancer indications
  • Robust clinical proof of concept from Phase II and Phase III clinical studies; Technology is covered by 15 Patent Families
  • Successful out-licensingdeals with ~$20 M received to date and an additional
    ~$130 M in potential milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on net sales following regulatory approval
  • Listed on NYSE American (CANF) and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (CFBI);

~17.2 M ADRs outstanding; ~516 M ordinary shares outstanding (*1 ADR = 30 Ordinary Shares)

  • Analyst Coverage from Aegis Capital Group, Alliance Global Partners, Dawson James and H.C. Wainwright

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

3

3

Unique Platform Technology

Specific oral therapy aimed at diseased cells

Therapeutic Target

  • A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR)
  • Highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer pathological cells

Pipeline Drugs are Agonists

  • Bind only to pathological cells, not normal cells
  • Small molecule, orally bioavailable drug

Proven Therapeutic Effect

  • High efficacy and good safety with anti- inflammatory and anti-cancer effects shown in Phase II and Phase III studies

Excellent Safety Profile

  • Demonstrated in >1500 patients

Pathological Cells

A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR)

Normal Cells

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

4

Drug Development Pipeline

DrugPre-clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III

Piclidenoson

Psoriasis

Enrollment Ongoing

COVID-19

Enrollment Ongoing

Namodenoson

Liver Cancer

Under Preparation

NASH

Under Preparation

CF602

Market

~$11.3B ~$10B

~$3.8B ~$35B

ED

Ongoing

~$3.2B

Cannabinoids Ongoing

~$56.7B

*Sources: iHealthAnalyst estimated the global psoriasis drug market will be $11.3 B by the end of 2025; Morningstar projects sales of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19 will reach $10 B in 2021; DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market at $3.8B in 2027; Deutsche Bank puts the peak market for NASH therapies at $35B to $40B by 2025; Grand View Research estimates the global erectile dysfunction drug market at $3.2B by 2022; Adroit Market Research estimates that the medical cannabis market is projected to grow at CAGR of 29% to $56.7B by 2026

(NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Can Fite Biofpharma Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 17:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
01:54pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fite Presentation
PU
01:08pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fact Sheet
PU
07/08Can-Fite Gears Up to Initiate Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study
CI
06/28CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : All pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory development wor..
PU
06/28Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Signs Agreement with Vetbiolix for Development of Pic..
CI
06/24CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JU..
PU
06/24CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Aegis Capital Starts Can-Fite Biopharma at Buy with $5 Pri..
MT
06/16CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fite Presentation
PU
06/16CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fact Sheet
PU
06/16CAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Namodenoson is out-licensed in China for NASH, projected t..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 37,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 44,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,24 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pnina Fishman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Motti Farbstein Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Ilan Cohn Chairman
Zivit Harpaz Director-Regulatory & Clinical Operations
Michael Silverman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD.20.60%38
CSL LIMITED-2.72%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.30.74%77 747
BIOGEN INC.50.72%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.75%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.18.34%44 549