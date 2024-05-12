Can Fite Biofarma Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. The Company co-develop formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. It's technology utilizes the Gi protein associated A3AR as a therapeutic target. A3AR is expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells, and not significantly expressed in normal cells, suggesting that the receptor could be a target for pharmacological intervention.

Sector Pharmaceuticals