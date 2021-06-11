Log in
    CAN   US1347481020

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
CANAAN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc. - CAN

06/11/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 14, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canaan Inc. (NasdaqGM: CAN), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Canaan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-can/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 14, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Canaan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On April 12, 2021, pre-market, the Company disclosed dismal 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including a 93% year-over-year decrease in computing power sold and net revenues for the quarter, a stark contrast to the Company’s prior positive statements touting its business metrics and financial prospects. On this news, ADRs of Canaan plummeted nearly 30%, from a close of $18.67 per ADR on April 9, 2021 to close at $13.14 on April 12, 2021, on unusually high volume.

The case is Denny v. Canaan Inc., No. 21-cv-03299.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
