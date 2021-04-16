Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canaan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAN

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CANAAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc. - CAN

04/16/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 14, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canaan Inc. (NasdaqGM: CAN), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Canaan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-can/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 14, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Canaan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 12, 2021, pre-market, the Company disclosed dismal 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including a 93% year-over-year decrease in computing power sold and net revenues for the quarter, a stark contrast to the Company’s prior positive statements touting its business metrics and financial prospects.

On this news, ADRs of Canaan plummeted nearly 30%, from a close of $18.67 per ADR on April 9, 2021 to close at $13.14 on April 12, 2021, on unusually high volume.

The case is Denny v. Canaan Inc., No. 21-cv-03299.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CANAAN INC.
04/16CANAAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
04/16CAN BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages..
PR
04/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
04/16THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Canaan Inc. (CAN)..
BU
04/16SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
04/16INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Canaa..
BU
04/16CAN BREAKING ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Canaan Inc. Investors with Large ..
BU
04/16JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP  : Files Class Action Suit Against Canaan (CAN)
PR
04/15CANAAN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
04/15ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Files Class Action Suit Against Canaan Inc.
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 448 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2020 -215 M -33,0 M -33,0 M
Net cash 2020 403 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 775 M 2 113 M 2 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CANAAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANAAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong He Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Wu Jing Jie Vice President-Technology
Wenjun Zhang Independent Director
Hongchao Du Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.129.51%2 113
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.97%75 443
HP INC.36.72%41 911
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION24.08%21 038
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.60%20 610
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC30.84%19 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ