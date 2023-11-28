UNITED STATES

Canaan Inc. Announces the Execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement

On November 27, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company" or "We") entered intoa Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with an institutional investor (the "Buyer"), pursuant to which the Company shall issue and sell to the Buyer up to 125,000 Series A Convertible Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares") at the price of US$1,000.00 for each Preferred Share. The closing of the sale of Preferred Shares under the Agreement was conditioned upon general customary closing conditions.

The Company has adopted a Certificate of Designations (the "Certificate of Designations") of Preferred Shares, par value US$0.00000005 per share, creating the Preferred Shares and providing for the designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other rights, and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, of the Preferred Shares, which has become effective upon such adoption.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities for research and development, expansion of production scale, and other general corporate purposes.

The Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and the Buyer, and indemnification obligations of the Company against certain liabilities, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The provisions of the Agreement, including the representations and warranties contained therein, are not for the benefit of any party other than the parties to such agreement and are not intended as a document for investors and the public to obtain factual information about the current state of affairs of the Company. Rather, investors and the public should look to other disclosures contained in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement and the Certificate of Designations attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, each of which are incorporated herein by reference.

This Form 6-K is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, which is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. There will be no sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Form 6-K contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Canaan Inc.'s anticipated financing plans and its intended use of proceeds contain forward−looking statements. Canaan Inc. may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Canaan Inc.'s beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the bitcoin industry and the price of bitcoin; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products, especially its bitcoin mining machines; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with production partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies, fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; competition in its industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company and cryptocurrency. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this Form 6-K and in the attachments is as of the date of this Form 6-K, and Canaan Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward−looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

