Nashville, Tennessee, USA - July 28, 2024 - Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a pioneering leader in high-performance computing solutions and the creator of ASIC Bitcoin miners, proudly announces the successful participation in the Bitcoin 2024 conference, held in Nashville, Tennessee, from July 25-27. This conference attached approximately 35000 people, in which Canaan captivated North American and global customers with its latest Bitcoin miners, including the Avalon Miner A15 series, Avalon Box, Avalon Nano 3, and comprehensive One-stop Mining Solutions. Attendees had the unique opportunity to experience live demonstrations and gain hands-on insights into Canaan's innovative Bitcoin mining products.



The event also featured a keynote presentation by Leo Wang, Head of Capital Markets Senior Director at Canaan Inc., titled "Opportunities and Challenges for Bitcoin Mining in the U.S." His insightful speech offered valuable perspectives on the evolving Bitcoin mining landscape, drawing significant interest and engaging discussions among attendees.



At the Canaan booth, the spotlight was on the Avalon Air-cooling Miner A1566, Avalon Immersion-cooling Miner A1566I, Avalon Box, and Avalon Nano 3. These state-of-the-art devices were brought to the event to provide an immersive experience for North American and global customers, showcasing their exceptional performance and efficiency.



The Avalon Air-cooling Miner A1566 boasts an impressive 185 TH/s hash rate, coupled with a power efficiency ratio of 18.5 J/TH and a power consumption of 3420W. Avalon Miner A1566 is designed for optimal performance and energy efficiency, features advanced air-cooling technology, making it ideal for large-scale mining operations. The Avalon Immersion-cooling Miner A1566I, with a hash rate of 249T and an energy efficiency of 19J/TH with a power consumption of 4500W, is equipped with cutting-edge immersion cooling technology, enhancing performance by reducing thermal resistance and energy consumption. The Avalon Box, designed for both mining farms and home mining scenarios, combines high efficiency with ease of deployment. The Avalon Nano 3, a portable heater that can mine Bitcoin, stood out with its five color options, quiet operation, compact size, and user-friendly design, making it accessible to a wide range of users from hobbyists to professionals.



Canaan conducted live demonstrations of the Avalon Air-cooling Miner A1566, impressing attendees with the miner's exceptional performance and efficiency. The practical display of the Avalon Box's applications in both mining farms and home mining scenarios also garnered significant interest and praise. The Avalon Nano 3 attracted substantial attention and received positive feedback for its portability and silent operation, making it a favorite among attendees.The live demonstrations and detailed explanations helped build confidence in Canaan's products, with This positive reception underscores the growing demand for Canaan's advanced Bitcoin mining solutions in the North American market.



The Canaan team also offers robust global after-sales support and services, including 24/7 multilingual response and tailored VIP services. With over 20 service centers worldwide, Canaan ensures the swift deployment and smooth operation of Avalon Miners, Avalon Box, and the One-stop Mining Solution across the globe.



In addition to the main conference, Canaan hosted a side-event titled "Happy Mining Together-CAN Community" which brought together leading figures from the North American and global media and influencers，Bitcoin mining companies and other bitcoin industrial players. Canaan, as the world first ASIC BTC mining machine provider, began its journey from opening source to the world, is committed to promoting an open and mutually beneficial BTC community. This CAN community aims to foster a happier and more efficient mining environment for all blockchain enthusiasts via collaboration and open dialogues.



Following the success of Bitcoin 2024, Canaan is excited to continue its efforts in advancing Bitcoin mining technology. The company remains committed to providing high-performance, efficient, and reliable solutions to support the growing demand for Bitcoin mining worldwide.



Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market.



