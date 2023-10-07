Canaan Inc. Driving Crypto Mining with the Launch of the Avalon Air-Cooling Box

publish date 2023-10-07

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a global leader in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining solutions, is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of the Avalon Air-Cooling Box.

The Avalon Air-Cooling Box is a modular mining container that harnesses the power of standard container construction and seamlessly integrates five modular systems within it.With the ability to rapidly start operating upon connecting to both electricity and a network, this cutting-edge solution is set to transform the crypto mining landscape.

Key Features of the Avalon Air-Cooling Box:

1.Effortless Transportation and Installation: The Avalon Air-Cooling Box has been designed with convenience in mind, making it remarkably easy to transport and install for mining farm construction.This innovation not only simplifies logistics but also significantly reduces construction costs.

2.Streamlined Construction Period: By implementing the Avalon Air-Cooling Box, mining operations can shorten the construction period, enabling miners to start generating returns on their investments more quickly.This efficiency sets a new industry standard, empowering miners to maximize their profits.

3.Customization for Varied Conditions: Recognizing that mining conditions can vary widely, Canaan Inc. offers two versatile options for the Avalon Air-Cooling Box:

- The 40-ft variant accommodates 324 ASIC Devices and boasts a 1.4 MW power load.

- The 20-ft variant accommodates 162 ASIC Devices and offers a 0.7 MW power load.

This customization ensures that miners can tailor their operations to suit their specific needs and environmental conditions.

The Avalon Air-Cooling Box represents a significant step forward in the evolution of cryptocurrency mining, aligning with Canaan Inc.'s mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive progress in the blockchain industry.

For more information about the Avalon Air-Cooling Box and to explore Canaan Inc.'s full range of blockchain and crypto mining solutions, please visit www.canaan.io.Thanks for your reach out.