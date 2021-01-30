Log in
CANAAN INC.

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
News 


Canaan : Five reasons to choose Avalon Miner

01/30/2021 | 07:08pm EST
Five reasons to choose Avalon Miner
publish date 2021-02-01

With five key advantages, Canaan builds the world's first crypto mining equipment brand.

Ever since the launch of the very first ASIC-based miner, Canaan's AvalonMiner series has continually maintained a stable share of the computing power market. In 2020, faced with challenges from COVID-19 and headwinds in the crypto mining industry, Canaan made improvements to its wafer production capacity, high-performance computing technology, mining machine manufacturing standards, and global supply chain and logistics operations to meet the global demands for miningequipment that are high in quality and computing power.

Canaan is the only mining equipment company in the industry with an established multi-foundry strategy, seeing partnerships with TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC for a more adaptable wafer production network. Separately, Canaan is mass producing 8nm and N+1 processing chips with Samsung and SMIC respectively, greatly improving the performance of the chips.

Canaan's 100-strong engineering team can independently develop the front- and back-end designs of the chip, as well as the design of custom circuit modules and physical IP. Continuing to build technological capabilities, Canaan has accumulated hundreds of intellectual property patents in underlying technologies to date, spanning areas such as ultra-low voltage, circuit-level design optimisation, algorithm development and optimisation, energy-efficient computing, high-performance systems, and heat dissipation.

Under the 'AvalonMade' ethos, Canaan has helped set the standards in the mining machine industry. Based on the platform concept, Canaan has developed the A1066Pro, A11 series, and A1246. These mining machines share a hardware structure model, which not only shortens the product development cycle, but also greatly facilitates the deployment, operation, and maintenance of the mine.

In addition to the abundant domestic resources to support logistics, Canaan has also opened dedicated logistics pipelines to and within North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and other regions to provide overseas customers with one-stop customs clearance services.

With after-sales service key to customer satisfaction, Canaan plans to deploy overseas service centres worldwide. These centres will provide machine operation and maintenance services for mines in their respective local markets, allowing Canaan to respond to customers in a more efficient manner.

With the increasing competition in the crypto mining sector, today's mining machine manufacturers not only compete in technical specifications, but also on tech innovations and expertise, the dependability of wafer production capacity, mining machine manufacturing standards and product quality, and global distribution capabilities. Through these upgrades, Canaan is becoming the leading brand for crypto mining equipment in the world.

The long-term partnerships established by Canaan with several global mining giants lay a solid foundation in preparation for the next level of competition in bitcoin mining computing power. At the same time, Canaan will be expanding the breadth of its mining business, which will further cement Canaan's leading position as the 'first global blockchain stock'.

Disclaimer

Canaan Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 00:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
