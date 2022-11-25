Canaan : INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 11/25/2022 | 01:41pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 F-2 Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 F-4 Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 F-5 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements F-7 F-1 CANAAN INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) As of

December 31, As of September 30, Note 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$(Note 2(b)) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2(c) 2,684,342 2,002,656 281,529 Restricted cash 2(d) 47,362 - - Accounts receivable, net 367 - - Inventories 4 812,363 1,328,875 186,810 Prepayments and other current assets 5 1,729,027 1,693,175 238,023 Total current assets 5,273,461 5,024,706 706,362 Non-current assets: Cryptocurrency 6 20,310 74,092 10,416 Property, equipment and software 7 185,566 320,117 45,001 Right-of-use assets, net 30,920 35,259 4,957 Deferred income tax assets 99,044 71,768 10,089 Other non-current assets 5 2,956 35,504 4,991 Non-current financial investment 20,000 20,000 2,812 Total non-current assets 358,796 556,740 78,266 Total assets 5,632,257 5,581,446 784,628 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities： Accounts payable 143,441 32,664 4,592 Contract liabilities 2(e) 1,340,731 299,462 42,098 Income tax payable 148,719 106,535 14,976 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 8 437,394 233,972 32,892 Lease liabilities, current 14,819 18,666 2,624 Total current liabilities 2,085,104 691,299 97,182 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, non-current 16,292 13,928 1,958 Warrant liability 9 66,347 - - Other non-current liabilities 5,824 4,809 676 Total liabilities 2,173,567 710,036 99,816 Contingencies (Note 15) F-2 CANAAN INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) As of

December 31, As of September 30, Note 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$(Note 2(b)) Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.00000005 par value; 1,000,000,000,000 shares authorized; 2,804,138,492 shares issued, 2,577,386,552 and 2,545,521,047 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively) 10 1 1 - Subscriptions receivable from shareholders 10 (1 ) (1 ) - Treasury stocks (US$0.00000005 par value; 226,751,940 and 258,617,445 shares as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively) (231,281 ) (305,752 ) (42,982 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,891,134 3,201,983 450,128 Statutory reserves 97,420 97,420 13,695 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (101,925 ) 42,382 5,958 Retained earnings 803,342 1,835,377 258,013 Total shareholders' equity 3,458,690 4,871,410 684,812 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,632,257 5,581,446 784,628 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-3 CANAAN INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the nine months ended September 30, Note 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$(Note 2(b)) Revenues Products revenue 2,787,982 3,840,005 539,819 Mining revenue 6,279 146,489 20,593 Leases revenue 7,556 - - Service revenue 224 - - Other revenues 110 487 68 Total Revenues 2,802,151 3,986,981 560,480 Cost of revenues (1,438,355 ) (2,008,129 ) (282,298 ) Gross profit 1,363,796 1,978,852 278,182 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (220,829 ) (323,164 ) (45,430 ) Sales and marketing expenses (69,755 ) (55,337 ) (7,779 ) General and administrative expenses (458,113 ) (418,148 ) (58,782 ) Total operating expenses (748,697 ) (796,649 ) (111,991 ) Income from operations 615,099 1,182,203 166,191 Interest income 5,324 8,268 1,162 Change in fair value of warrant liability 9 168,030 24,598 3,458 Impairment on cryptocurrency 6 - (41,683 ) (5,860 ) Foreign exchange gains, net 13,701 216,374 30,417 Other income, net 1,949 8,119 1,141 Income before income tax expense 804,103 1,397,879 196,509 Income tax expense 13 (348 ) (301,304 ) (42,357 ) Net income 803,755 1,096,575 154,152 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (2,215 ) 144,307 20,286 Total comprehensive income 801,540 1,240,882 174,438 Weighted average number of shares used in per Class A and Class B ordinary share calculation: - Basic 14 2,494,548,234 2,575,201,787 2,575,201,787 - Diluted 2,536,414,034 2,579,673,296 2,579,673,296 Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share (cent per share) - Basic 14 32.22 42.58 5.99 - Diluted 31.69 42.51 5.98 Share-based compensation expenses were included in: Cost of revenues 269 585 82 Research and development expenses 79,559 51,927 7,300 Sales and marketing expenses 6,117 11,880 1,670 General and administrative expenses 329,151 246,457 34,646 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-4 CANAAN INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$(Note 2(b)) Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 336,863 (582,156 ) (81,839 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments 62,663 - - Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrency - 25,671 3,609 Purchase of property, equipment and software (23,607 ) (65,933 ) (9,269 ) Payment for non-current financial investments (20,000 ) - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,056 (40,262 ) (5,660 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for repurchase of ordinary shares (41,560 ) (178,293 ) (25,064 ) Payment for repurchase of warrants - (44,282 ) (6,225 ) Prepayment under share repurchase agreement (5,073 ) (6,096 ) (857 ) Payment for cost of issuance of ordinary shares and warrants (5,705 ) - - Repayment of borrowings (35,000 ) - - Proceeds from resale of treasury stock - 69,222 9,731 Repurchase for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted share units - (156,138 ) (21,950 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants 1,029,455 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 942,117 (315,587 ) (44,365 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,298,036 (938,005 ) (131,864 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,750 208,957 29,375 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of period 395,804 2,731,704 384,017 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of period 1,698,590 2,002,656 281,528 F-5 CANAAN INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$(Note 2(b)) Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest 246 - - Cash paid for income tax 348 316,338 44,470 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer from inventory to operating lease assets 15,169 - - Transfer from operating lease assets to inventory 12,051 - - Transfer from inventory to property, equipment and software 3,648 170,486 23,967 Accrued tax withholdings on vesting of restricted share units - (29,940 ) (4,209 ) Revenue recognized on acceptance of cryptocurrency 6,279 147,165 20,688 Cost of revenues recognized on payment of cryptocurrency - 33,790 4,750 Cryptocurrencies are mainly collected from mining pools and paid to mining farms by the Company for the Company's mining activities, which are reported as non-cash transactions in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-6 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 1. Organization and principal activities Canaan Inc., an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company"), is principally engaged in integrated circuit (the "IC") design and sale and lease of final mining equipment by integrating its IC products for Bitcoin mining and related components to worldwide customers. 2. Summary of significant accounting policies (a) Basis of presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Canaan Inc. and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted as permitted by rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which include normal recurring adjustments) necessary to present a fair statement of the financial position as of September 30, 2022, the results of operations and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, have been made. The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, related disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the balance sheet dates, and the reported revenues and expenses during the reported periods. The Company believes that accounting estimation of variable consideration for warrant liability, valuation of deferred tax assets, write-down for inventories and prepayments, valuation and recognition of share-based compensation reflect significant judgments and estimates used in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements. Management bases the estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions as discussed elsewhere to the consolidated financial statements that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities. Actual results could materially differ from these estimates. (b) Convenience translation The United States dollar ("US$") amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1135 on September 30, 2022, representing the noon buying rate in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2022, or at any other rate. F-7 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) (c) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand and demand deposits placed with banks or other financial institutions, which are unrestricted as to withdrawal or use. As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022 RMB denominated bank deposits with financial institutions in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") 1,167,445 70,123 US dollar denominated bank deposits with financial institutions in the PRC 1,447,336 1,792,202 Others denominated bank deposits with financial institutions in the PRC 39,746 38,487 US dollar denominated bank deposits with overseas financial institutions 29,498 97,642 Others denominated bank deposits with overseas financial institutions 317 4,202 Total 2,684,342 2,002,656

The bank deposits, including term deposits and restricted cash, with financial institutions in the mainland of the PRC, Hong Kong, United States, Singapore and Kahzakhstan are insured by the government authorities up to RMB500, HKD500, USD250, SGD75 and KZT15,000 per bank, respectively. The bank deposits including term deposits and restricted cash are insured by the government authorities with amounts up to RMB11,579 and RMB18,023 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The Company has not experienced any losses in uninsured bank deposits and does not believe that it is exposed to any significant risks on cash held in bank accounts. To limit exposure to credit risk, the Company primarily places bank deposits with large financial institutions in the PRC mainland, Hong Kong, United States, Singapore and Kahzakhstan with acceptable credit rating. (d) Restricted cash In December 2021, cash balance of RMB47,362 was temporarily restricted by a bank from access to the bank account during the restriction period. The restriction was subsequently released in April 2022. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows. As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 2,684,342 2,002,656 Restricted cash 47,362 - Total 2,731,704 2,002,656

(e) Contract liabilities The prepayments received from customers as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 was RMB1,340,731 and RMB299,462, respectively. The revenue recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 for the beginning balance of contract liability was RMB354,815 and RMB1,326,033, respectively. F-8 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) (f) Cryptocurrency The Company accounts for the cryptocurrency received from mining as intangible assets with indefinite useful life in its consolidated balance sheets because, at the time of assessment, there is no foreseeable limit to the period over which such assets are expected to generate cash flows. The Company accounts for cryptocurrency return liability at fair value, whereas accounts for the corresponding cryptocurrency at cost subject to impairment because the Company is the accounting owner of those cryptocurrency. 3. Risks and concentration (a) Concentration of credit risk For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, customers which contributed more than 10% of total revenue are as below: For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 Customer A * 36 % Customer B 15 % 35 % Customer C * 10 %

* Less than 10% (b) Supplier concentration For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 the Company's purchases substantially all its integrated circuits from one supplier. Although only a limited number of manufacturers for such integrated circuits are available, management believes that they could change their suppliers within these manufacturers which provided integrated circuits on comparable terms. A change in suppliers, however, could cause a delay in manufacturing and a possible loss of sales, which would affect operating results adversely. F-9 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 4. Inventories Inventories consist of the following: As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022 Raw materials 429,208 623,113 Finished goods 304,801 503,160 Work in process 78,354 202,602 Total 812,363 1,328,875

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, the Company recorded write-down of RMB50,714 and RMB222,117 for the old-generation inventories in cost of revenues, respectively. 5. Prepayments and other assets The current and non-current portions of prepayments and other assets consist of the following: As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022 Prepayments and other current assets Prepayments to vendors (Note a) 1,427,820 1,312,247 VAT recoverable 260,571 329,939 Prepayment for repurchase of ordinary shares (Note b) 15,901 25,467 VAT refund for export sales (Note c) 14,041 2,462 Others (Note d) 10,694 23,060 1,729,027 1,693,175 Other non-current assets Prepayment for purchase of leasehold improvements and software - 20,958 Long-term rental and other deposits 2,956 14,546 2,956 35,504

Note a: Prepayments to vendors mainly represent prepayments made to third-party suppliers for foundry service. The Company also records a provision for the prepayment to third-party suppliers when the Company believes that the net realizable value (being the estimated selling price of final products, less the costs of completion and selling expenses) is less than carrying amount. As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, the Company's purchase obligation to third-party suppliers for foundry service was RMB917,346 and RMB224,460 respectively. Note b: The Company engaged a broker to repurchase shares in the secondary market. As of September 30, 2022, a total of RMB25,467 of share repurchase prepayment amount remains unused. Note c: Canaan Convey Co., Ltd. is entitled to VAT refund for its export sales. Note d: As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, the Company recorded provision of allowance for other receivables of RMB5,517 and RMB5,517, respectively. F-10 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 6. Cryptocurrency As of December 31,

2021 As of September 30, 2022 Gross carrying amount 21,371 93,184 Less: Impairment of cryptocurrency (1,061 ) (19,092 ) Net 20,310 74,092

The additional information about cryptocurrency consists of the following: For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 Beginning balance - 20,310 Revenue recognized on acceptance of cryptocurrency 6,279 147,165 Cost of revenues recognized on payment of cryptocurrency - (33,790 ) Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrency (Note a) - (25,671 ) Realized gain on disposal of cryptocurrency (Note a) - 2,590 Impairment (232 ) (41,683 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 15 5,171 Ending balance 6,062 74,092

Note a: The Company disposed cryptocurrency to pay the electricity costs of mining. 7. Property, equipment and software Property, equipment and software consist of the following: As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022 Cost: Mining equipment 146,881 395,291 Computers and electronic equipment 27,492 55,144 Leasehold improvements 21,412 18,907 Mechanical equipment 7,694 855 Software 5,438 10,890 Construction in progress 665 665 Motor vehicles 470 541 Total cost 210,052 482,293 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (24,486 ) (162,176 ) Property, equipment and software, net 185,566 320,117

Depreciation expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 was RMB6,676 and RMB145.029, respectively. The Company recognized no impairment during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022. F-11 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 8. Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities VAT payable 128,939 31,277 Withholding tax payables due to restricted share units (Note a) 126,198 - Salary and welfare payable 118,712 106,209 Other tax payables 19,128 52,380 Warranty reserve (Note b) 18,026 18,641 Customer refund 10,738 - VAT received from customers related to contract liabilities 2,427 951 Rental deposits 2,120 2,076 Refund from depository bank - current 2,013 2,242 Others (Note c) 9,093 20,196 Total 437,394 233,972

Note a: Upon vesting of the restricted share units, the Company withholds the shares to cover the statutory withholding requirement. Note b: For mining equipment, the Company provides its customers for 360 days warranty, subject to certain conditions, such as normal use. The Company provides for the estimated costs of warranties at the time revenue is recognized. Factors that affect the Company's warranty obligation include product defect rates and costs of repair or replacement. Movement of provision for warranty is as follows: For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 Beginning balance - 18,026 Accrual for warranties 22,697 19,180 Warranty claims paid (4,523 ) (6,265 ) Warranty expired - (12,300 ) Ending balance 18,174 18,641 Note c: Others mainly represent professional fees payable. F-12 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 9. Warrants In connection with the issuance of ordinary shares (Note 10) in May 2021, the Company also issued warrants to the investors, which entitle the investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,047,620 ADS (representing 60,714,300 Class A ordinary Shares) at $16.38 per ADS (representing $1.09 Class A ordinary share). Also, the Company issued warrants to two placement agents, which entitle them to purchase up to an aggregate of 674,603 ADSs (representing 10,119,045 Class A ordinary shares) at $15.75 per ADS (representing $1.05 Class A ordinary share). The warrants are accounted for as a liability and remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period utilizing the binomial option pricing model, which involves significant assumptions including the risk-free interest rate, the expected volatility, expected dividend yield and expected term, the Company classifies the valuation techniques that use these inputs as Level 3. For the nine month periods ended

September 30, 2022 Risk Free Rate 2.32%-2.63% Volatility 126.66%- 140.39% Expected dividend yield 0% Expected term 1.9 years- 2.1 years On June 23, 2022, the Company entered into separate warrant repurchase agreements with all warrant holders. The Company paid US$6.6 million (equivalent to RMB44.3 million, US$1.4 per ADS) to repurchase the outstanding warrants of 4,722,223 ADSs (representing 70,833,345 Class A ordinary shares), upon which the warrant liability was extinguished. The Company recognized the change in fair value of the warrant liability in RMB168,030 and RMB24,598 for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The change in fair value of warrant liability was recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income in respective periods. Movement of warrant liability is as follows: For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Beginning balance - 66,347 Issuance of warrant 258,782 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (168,030 ) (24,598 ) Repurchase of warrant liability - (44,282 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (540 ) 2,533 Ending balance 90,212 - F-13 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 10. Ordinary shares On May 3, 2021, the Company issued 13,492,065 ADSs (202,380,975 Class A ordinary shares) to certain institutional investors for RMB1,029,455, net of issuance cost. The Company also issued to the investors warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,047,620 ADSs (60,714,300 Class A ordinary shares). Also, the Company issued warrants to two placement agents, which entitles them to purchase up to an aggregate of 674,603 ADSs (10,119,045 Class A ordinary shares). The Company classified the warrants as warrant liability and the fair value of the warrant liability was RMB258,782 as of the issuance date, the residual proceeds of RMB770,673 was allocated to the Company's ordinary shares. On June 23, 2022, the Company repurchased the warrants and the warrant liablitiy was extinguished (Note 9). As of September 30, 2022, the authorized ordinary shares are 1,000,000,000,000, of which 2,804,138,492 shares were issued and 2,545,521,047 shares were outstanding. These outstanding shares consist of (1) 2,233,896,603 Class A ordinary shares and (2) 311,624,444 Class B ordinary shares, which were held by the Chairman andchief executive officer ("CEO")of the Company. 11. Treasury stocks Amended 2018 Plan In April 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company amended the 2018 Plan (the "Amended 2018 Plan"). In May and September 2021, the Company issued 94,927,065 Class A ordinary shares and 63,774,885 Class A ordinary shares, which were then reserved under the Amended 2018 Plan. As of September 30, 2022, 12,630,480 issued ordinary shares under Amended 2018 Plan are accounted as treasury stocks. Under the Amended 2018 Plan, the Company withholds the shares issued to the employees to meet the income tax withholding requirement upon the vesting of the Restricted share units. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company withheld 16,601,235 Class A ordinary shares for RMB29,940 and sold 36,812,835 Class A ordinary shares for RMB133,762. The Company did not retire any of the repurchased Class A ordinary shares. As of September 30, 2022, 12,630,480 issued ordinary shares are accounted as treasury stocks. Share Repurchase Program Effective March 15, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million worth of its outstanding (i) ADSs, each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, and or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 24 months starting from March 16, 2022. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total of 6,822,150 outstanding ADSs (102,332,250 shares) were repurchased but have not been retired with a total consideration of RMB178,293, which is shown as treasury stock. 12. Share-based compensation The following table summarizes restricted share units ("RSUs") activity during the nine month ended September 30, 2022: Number of

shares Weighted average

grant date fair value RMB Outstanding as of December 31, 2021 137,243,670 4.81 Granted 57,884,265 1.65 Forfeited (3,688,328 ) 4.70 Vested (50,255,145 ) 4.44 Outstanding as of September 30, 2022 141,184,462 3.65 F-14 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 13. Income Taxes The Company recorded an income tax provision of RMB348 and RMB301,304 for nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, representing effective tax rates of 0.1% and 21.6%, respectively. The effective income tax rate of 21.6% in 2022 was lower than the statutory income tax rate of 25.0% which was primarily due to preferential tax rate of 15% applicable to Canaan Creative in 2022. The effective income tax rate of 0.1% in 2021 was lower than the statutory income tax rate of 25.0% primarily because of (i) utilization of deferred income tax assets of certain subsidiaries, which were at cumulative loss position and valuation allowances were recorded in prior years; (ii) the preferential tax rate of 15% applicable to Canaan Creative in 2021. 14. Basic and diluted earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share have been calculated in accordance with ASC 260 on computation of earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, as follows: For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Basic earnings per share calculation Numerator: Net income 803,755 1,096,575 Denominator: Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 2,494,548,234 2,575,201,787 Basic earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share (RMB cent per share) 32.22 42.58 For the Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Diluted earnings per share calculation Numerator: Net income 803,755 1,096,575 Denominator: Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 2,494,548,234 2,575,201,787 Add: weighted-average RSUs 41,865,800 4,471,509 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share 2,536,414,034 2,579,673,296 Diluted earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share (RMB cent per share) 31.69 42.51 F-15 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 15. Contingencies On April 15, 2021, a new putative class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain officers of the Company. The complaint alleges that the Company's press release issued in February 2021 about increased visibility into revenue and the size and quality of orders the Company was receiving were materially false and misleading. Plaintiff claims that the truth about the Company's revenue was revealed in April 2021, when the Company announced its latest financial results. On December 14, 2021, the Court so-ordered this stipulation. On February 7, 2022, lead plaintiffs filed an amended complaint asserting the same claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act against the same set of defendants. The amended complaint alleges the Company's November 30, 2020 and February 10, 2021 press releases and the April 9, 2021 interview of the Company's chief executive officer in an article published by Decrypt contained false and misleading statements regarding the pre-sale orders the Company had received and the Company's ability to secure sufficient chip supply to meet the increasing demand for mining machines. On April 8, 2022, the Company filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint. On June 7, 2022, lead plaintiffs filed their opposition to the Company's motion to dismiss. On July 7, 2022, the Company filed a reply brief. The management of the Company believes that there are defenses to one or more of the claims asserted in the lawsuits. The management of the Company has engaged counsel with the intention to vigorously defend these lawsuits. At the date of issue of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the Company is unable to predict the outcome of these lawsuits, or reasonably estimate a range of possible losses, if any, given the early stage of these lawsuits. Therefore, no contingent liabilities have been recorded by the Company as of September 30, 2022 in respect of these lawsuits. Also, the Company is and, from time to time, may in the future become, involved in other legal proceedings in the ordinary course of business. The Company currently believes that the outcome of any of these existing legal proceedings, either individually or in the aggregate, will not have a material impact on the operating results, financial condition or cash flows of the Company. With respect to existing legal proceedings, the Company has either determined that the existence of a material loss is not reasonably possible or that it is unable to estimate a reasonably possible loss or range of loss. The Company may incur substantial legal fees, which are expensed as incurred, in defending against these legal proceedings. F-16 CANAAN INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (all amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) 16. Changes in shareholder's equity Ordinary

shares Subscription Treasury stocks Additional Accumulated

other Total Note Number of

Shares Amount receivables from

shareholders Number of

Shares Amount paid-in

capital Statutory

reserves comprehensive

loss Accumulated

deficit shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2021 2,328,326,132 1 (1 ) 43,896,090 (23,915 ) 1,634,619 97,307 (79,780 ) (1,195,673 ) 432,558 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 415,096 - - - 415,096 Share Repurchase (13,138,020 ) - - 13,138,020 (41,560 ) - (41,560 ) Vesting of restricted share units 94,736,310 - - (94,736,310 ) - - - - - - New issuance of ordinary shares and warrants 10 202,380,975 - - 70,833,345 - 764,968 - - - 764,968 Issuance of ordinary shares as a reserve for share-based compensation awards 10 - - - 94,927,065 - - - - - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - (2,215 ) - (2,215 ) Net income - - - - - - - - 803,755 803,755 Balance as of September 30, 2021 2,612,305,397 1 (1 ) 128,058,210 (65,475 ) 2,814,683 97,307 (81,995 ) (391,918 ) 2,372,602 Ordinary

shares Subscription Treasury stocks Additional Accumulated

other Total Note Number of

Shares Amount receivables from

shareholders Number of

Shares Amount paid-in

capital Statutory

reserves comprehensive

(loss)/income Retained

earnings shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2022 2,577,386,552 1 (1 ) 226,751,940 (231,281 ) 2,891,134 97,420 (101,925 ) 803,342 3,458,690 Share-based compensation expense - - - - - 310,849 - - - 310,849 Share Repurchase 11 (102,332,250 ) - - 102,332,250 (178,293 ) - - - - (178,293 ) Repurchase of vested employee restricted share units for tax withholding 11 (16,601,235 ) - - 16,601,235 (29,940 ) - - - - (29,940 ) Resale of vested employee restricted share units for tax withholding 11 36,812,835 - - (36,812,835 ) 133,762 - - - (64,540 ) 69,222 Vesting of restricted share units 50,255,145 - - (50,255,145 ) - - - - - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - 144,307 - 144,307 Net income - - - - - - - - 1,096,575 1,096,575 Balance as of September 30, 2022 2,545,521,047 1 (1 ) 258,617,445 (305,752 ) 3,201,983 97,420 42,382 1,835,377 4,871,410 F-17 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Canaan Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 18:40:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about CANAAN INC. 01:41p Canaan : INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K PU 11/23 Solid US Retailer Earnings Support Asian Equities MT 11/22 Lingering COVID Concerns Push Asian Equities Into Mixed Territory MT 11/14 Transcript : Canaan Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022 CI 11/14 Canaan Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 CI 11/14 Canaan : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/14 Canaan Reports Lower Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Provides Q4 Revenue Guidance MT 11/14 Canaan Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 CI 11/04 Canaan Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022 PR 10/24 Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise This Afternoon but Cryptocurrency Fir.. MT Analyst Recommendations on CANAAN INC. 07/06 HC Wainwright Starts Canaan at Buy With $5 Price Target MT 06/08 Benchmark Starts Canaan at Buy With $9 Price Target MT 05/16 DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target for Canaan to $10 From $15, Maintains Buy Rating MT