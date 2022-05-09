Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canaan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAN   US1347481020

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.060 USD   -25.37%
04:31pCanaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19, 2022
PR
04/29Canaan Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/22CAPITALGAINSREPORT : 5 Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19, 2022

05/09/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on May 19, 2022.

The Company's management team will hold a Direct Event earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. on May 19, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. on the same day, Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

Canaan Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call       

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4736536

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via IR@canaan-creative.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be accessible until May 26, 2022, at the following numbers:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Replay PIN:

4736536

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com. 

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The Company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Ms. Xi Zhang
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR, LLC.
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-19-2022-301542731.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CANAAN INC.
04:31pCanaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19, 2022
PR
04/29Canaan Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/22CAPITALGAINSREPORT : 5 Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now
AQ
04/07Canaan Shares Drop Amid Heavy Volume; Other Bitcoin Names Also Down
MT
03/16Canaan Launches $100 Million Stock Buyback Program; Shares Surge Higher
MT
03/16CANAAN : Provides Updates on Recent Development and Business Outlook - Form 6-K
PU
03/16CANAAN : Announces Up to US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Canaan Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
03/16Canaan Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $100 million worth of its shares.
CI
03/16Canaan Inc. Provides Updates on Recent Development and Business Outlook
PR
More news