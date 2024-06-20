Keynote by Mr. Ning Zhang
On June 25th, Mr. Ning Zhang, Vice President of Canaan Inc. and General Manager of Canaan U.S., will deliver a keynote speech titled "From Avalon 1 and Beyond: Canaan's Contribution to Bitcoin" at the Main Theatre to share his invaluable insights of the Bitcoin mining industry, Canaan's business scope in North America, and introduce our exciting new product. This is an opportunity you won't want to miss!
Visit Canaan at Booth #258
We warmly invite attendees to visit our Booth #258, where we will be showcasing the latest advancements in our Bitcoin mining machines.
Key highlights include:
- Avalon Miner A1566: Experience firsthand the power and efficiency of our newest miner.
- Avalon Nano3: A portable lottery miner.
- Avalon Box: Discover the compact yet powerful solutions designed to enhance mining operations.
- One-stop Mining Solution: Learn about our comprehensive mining solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of the industry.
Visitors to our booth will have the unique opportunity to:
- Onsite Raffle: Participate in our raffle for a chance to win the newest portable Bitcoin miner, the Avalon Nano 3. We will be giving away ONE Avalon Nano 3 EACH DAY for two consecutive days.
- Engage with Our Experts: Discuss Bitcoin mining trends and strategies directly with our knowledgeable team.
- Explore Our Innovations: Get hands-on with our latest Avalon Miners and discover how our solutions can benefit your operations.
Join us at Mining Disrupt 2024 to gain deeper insights into the Bitcoin mining industry and explore how Canaan Inc.'s latest innovations can enhance your mining operations. For more information, visit www.canaan.io.
About Canaan Inc.
Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market.
Follow us on social media and stay tuned for more updates and details on Canaan's participation in Mining Disrupt 2024 Miami.
Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com
