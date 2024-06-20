Avalon Miner A1566 : Experience firsthand the power and efficiency of our newest miner.

(Nasdaq: CAN), the creator of ASIC Bitcoin miners, is excited to announce its participation in Mining Disrupt 2024, taking place from June 24 to 26 in Miami, Florida, the United States. Mining Disrupt 2024 is the worlds largest Bitcoin mining conference and expo.On June 25th, Mr. Ning Zhang, Vice President of Canaan Inc. and General Manager of Canaan U.S., will deliver a keynote speech titled "From Avalon 1 and Beyond: Canaan's Contribution to Bitcoin" at the Main Theatre to share his invaluable insights of the Bitcoin mining industry, Canaan's business scope in North America, and introduce our exciting. This is an opportunity you won't want to miss!We warmly invite attendees to visit our Booth #258, where we will be showcasing the latest advancements in our Bitcoin mining machines.Join us at Mining Disrupt 2024 to gain deeper insights into the Bitcoin mining industry and explore how Canaan Inc.'s latest innovations can enhance your mining operations. For more information, visitEstablished in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market.Follow us onand stay tuned for more updates and details on Canaan's participation in Mining Disrupt 2024 Miami.Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com