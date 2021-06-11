Log in
    CAN   US1347481020

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
Canaan : Establishes First Overseas After-Sales Service Center in Kazakhstan

06/11/2021 | 01:14am EDT
Canaan Establishes First Overseas After-Sales Service Center in Kazakhstan
publish date 2021-06-11

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ('Canaan' or the 'Company'), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has established its first overseas after-sales service center (the 'Service Center') in Kazakhstan. The Service Center will provide the Company's local customers with timely after-sales services, including machine testing, warranty services, machine maintenance, and technical consultations.

Through the Service Center, local customers will be able to access technical support, guidance, and training services for basic mining machine operations such as firmware upgrades, Fleet Management System ('FMS') applications for mine management, as well as mining pool access and configuration. To gauge computing power and machine stability, local customers will be able to test the performance of their mining machines at the Service Center. Customers requiring technical support for firmware upgrades, including optimisation of temperature, fan control, and start-up speeds, as well as the reduction of frequency, voltage, and bug fixes, will now be able to do so at the center. The after-sales team will also respond to customer needs in a timely manner, particularly with the locating and repairing of mining machines, so as to minimise the potential revenue impact on customers.

Miners using the Company's Avalon mining machines can use the FMS applications to manage their mining machines in batches, upgrade their mining machine firmware, and modify their mining machines' configuration information. To help local miners leverage these FMS tools to better manage their mining machines, the Service Centers' after-sales service team will also provide training and guidance to local miners as well as their operation and maintenance personnel.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, 'The establishment of the service center in Kazakhstan is strategic in expanding our after-sales geographical coverage and providing faster and easier access to support our growing international customer base. This development builds on our commitment to service excellence and providing a best-in-class client experience.'

Disclaimer

Canaan Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
