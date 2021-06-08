Log in
Canaan : Last Few Days for Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $250K to Actively Participate in Canaan Inc. (CAN) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

06/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canaan Inc. ("Canaan" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CAN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Canaan securities between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/can.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Canaan had experienced significant ongoing supply chain disruptions during the 4Q20; (2) the introduction of Canaan’s next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings during the 4Q20; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Canaan’s 4Q20 sales and sales revenues had declined dramatically; and (4) as a result of the foregoing Canaan was not on track to achieve the strong financial prospects it had led the market to believe.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/can or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Canaan you have until June 14, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 448 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net income 2020 -215 M -33,6 M -33,6 M
Net cash 2020 403 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 988 M 1 562 M 1 561 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 75,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong He Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Wu Jing Jie Vice President-Technology
Wenjun Zhang Independent Director
Hongchao Du Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.69.65%1 562
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.40.32%78 537
HP INC.24.24%36 698
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION37.44%23 330
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.38.79%22 391
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.18%20 764