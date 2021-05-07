Log in
Canaan : Notice Regarding Counterfeit Website Impersonating Canaan Inc.

05/07/2021
Notice Regarding Counterfeit Website Impersonating Canaan Inc.
publish date 2021-05-08

Canaan Inc., its affiliates and subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Canaan') recently noticed that an Internet website with the domain name https://canaanavalonminers.com/ (hereinafter the 'Counterfeit Website') is impersonating Canaan's official website (https://canaan-creative.com/), using Canaan's trademark and name without authorization. Meanwhile, it is easy to cause the confusion of the customers since the company introduction and product details described on the Counterfeit Website are highly similar to Canaan's official website. Therefore, in order to protect the interests of our customers and partners, we solemnly declare as follows:

1.The establishment and operation of the Counterfeit Website is not legally authorised by Canaan in any aspects, and there is a great risk of loss dealings with the Counterfeit Website . Canaan has filed a domain name dispute resolution procedure with the Asian Domain Name Dispute Resolution Centre (Beijing Office) against the Counterfeit Website. Customers are strongly encouraged to focus on our official website (https://canaan-creative.com/).

2.Any content on the Counterfeit Website, including but not limited to the 'AvalonMiner' series products' specifications and price listings, shopping cart function and sales email (sales@canaanavalonminers.com), have nothing to do with Canaan.

3.At present, the URLs of Canaan's official websites are: https://canaan-creative.com/ and https://canaan.io/.

Canaan's official sales Email is: sales@canaan.io.

Apart from the aforementioned official websites and sales Email, any other websites and email addresses established with the name of 'Canaan Inc.' or '嘉楠科技' are illegal and counterfeit without Canaan's authorization.

4.Please be vigilant against any counterfeit websites to avoid potential risks of being cheated. In case you're confused by any similar websites, please never hesitate to contact us at: sales@canaan.io.

Canaan Inc.

May 7th, 2021

Disclaimer

Canaan Inc. published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 03:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
