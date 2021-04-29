Log in
    CAN

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
China's capital probes cryptocurrency mining -sources

04/29/2021
BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - The Chinese capital city of Beijing is conducting a check on data centres involved in cryptocurrency mining to better understand their impact on energy consumption, according to sources and a document seen by Reuters.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology on Tuesday sent an "emergency notice" to the city's data centre operators to report if they're involved in bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining businesses.

If so, they need to report the amount, and share, of power consumed by cryptocurrency mining, according to the notice.

An official of the bureau, who declined to be identified, said the probe was directed by city authorities, adding that recipients of the notice include China's three biggest telecoms operators.

He said he was not aware of the reason behind the effort, or whether it is part of a nationwide campaign.

Last month, the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia said it would shut down all cryptocurrency mining projects by the end of April as part of broader efforts to improve energy efficiency.

Cryptocurrency miners use specially-designed computer servers to verify cryptocurrency transactions in the process of producing newly minted virtual currencies, such as bitcoin.

The process requires huge amounts of computing power, and thus electricity. Chinese regions including Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Yunnan and Xinjiang are attractive "mining" spots due to low electricity prices, though Beijing is not seen as a major cryptocurrency mining centre.

Last week, a sweeping security inspection at power plants in Xinjiang following a coal mine accident disrupted cryptocurrency mining and contributed to volatility in bitcoin prices.

However, China's role as a hub for cryptocurrency mining has been eroded by its ban on crypto exchanges and initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Edward Lu, senior vice president of Canaan Inc, a Chinese maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, said it increasingly serves clients in places such as Canada, northern Europe and central Asia, which have cheap and abundant electricity and clear and predictable regulations.

"China used to be a place where cryptocurrency mining was thriving, but the business is shrinking due to policies," Lu said. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -1.75% 44375.91 Real-time Quote.92.63%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -1.77% 53807.96 Real-time Quote.90.40%
CANAAN INC. 2.11% 14.54 Delayed Quote.145.19%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -1.21% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-11.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 448 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2020 -215 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net cash 2020 403 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 618 M 2 257 M 2 260 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CANAAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANAAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong He Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Wu Jing Jie Vice President-Technology
Wenjun Zhang Independent Director
Hongchao Du Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.145.19%2 257
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.37.41%76 808
HP INC.40.02%42 920
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION30.80%22 177
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC51.59%21 673
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY36.29%21 079
