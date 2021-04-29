China's capital probes cryptocurrency mining -sources

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - The Chinese capital city of
Beijing is conducting a check on data centres involved in
cryptocurrency mining to better understand their impact on
energy consumption, according to sources and a document seen by
Reuters.
The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information
Technology on Tuesday sent an "emergency notice" to the city's
data centre operators to report if they're involved in bitcoin
and other cryptocurrency mining businesses.
If so, they need to report the amount, and share, of power
consumed by cryptocurrency mining, according to the notice.
An official of the bureau, who declined to be identified,
said the probe was directed by city authorities, adding that
recipients of the notice include China's three biggest telecoms
operators.
He said he was not aware of the reason behind the effort, or
whether it is part of a nationwide campaign.
Last month, the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia said it
would shut down all cryptocurrency mining projects by the end of
April as part of broader efforts to improve energy efficiency.
Cryptocurrency miners use specially-designed computer
servers to verify cryptocurrency transactions in the process of
producing newly minted virtual currencies, such as bitcoin.
The process requires huge amounts of computing power, and
thus electricity. Chinese regions including Inner Mongolia,
Sichuan, Yunnan and Xinjiang are attractive "mining" spots due
to low electricity prices, though Beijing is not seen as a major
cryptocurrency mining centre.
Last week, a sweeping security inspection at power plants in
Xinjiang following a coal mine accident disrupted cryptocurrency
mining and contributed to volatility in bitcoin prices.
However, China's role as a hub for cryptocurrency mining has
been eroded by its ban on crypto exchanges and initial coin
offerings (ICOs).
Edward Lu, senior vice president of Canaan Inc, a
Chinese maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, said it
increasingly serves clients in places such as Canada, northern
Europe and central Asia, which have cheap and abundant
electricity and clear and predictable regulations.
"China used to be a place where cryptocurrency mining was
thriving, but the business is shrinking due to policies," Lu
said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)