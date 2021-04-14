Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Canaan Inc.    CAN

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Canaan Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/14/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Canaan announced fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 financial results before the market opened on April 12, 2021. The Company disclosed $5.9 million in revenue in the fourth quarter and $68.6 million for full-year 2020. The Company’s fourth quarter revenue represents a year-over-year decline of more than 93%. Based on this news, shares of Canaan dropped sharply, harming investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CANAAN INC.
03:20pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04/13KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP I : CAN) Investors
PR
04/13(CAN) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Canaan Investment? Contact Johnson Fist..
PR
04/12Tech Down As Inflation Concerns Offset Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/12CANAAN  : Reports Narrower Q4 Loss, Lower Revenue
MT
04/12CANAAN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/12CANAAN INC  : . Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Re..
AQ
03/30Nike Files Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes -- Update
DJ
03/29CANAAN INC  : . to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on..
AQ
03/18BLOOMBERG MARCH 2021 CRYPTO OUTLOOK : As Bitcoin's growth trajectory continues,..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 423 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2019 -1 035 M -158 M -158 M
Net cash 2019 410 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,85x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14 838 M 2 268 M 2 273 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CANAAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANAAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong He Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Wu Jing Jie Vice President-Technology
Wenjun Zhang Independent Director
Hongchao Du Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.146.37%2 268
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.25%70 570
HP INC.33.14%41 188
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION28.96%21 366
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.24%20 389
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC28.67%18 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ