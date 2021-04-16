Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/16/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 14, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Canaan experienced ongoing supply chain problems in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s new A12 series bitcoin mining machines cannibalized the sales of its older equipment in the same period. The Company’s sales and revenues fell sharply for the quarter as a result. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Canaan, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 448 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2020 -215 M -33,0 M -33,0 M
Net cash 2020 403 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 887 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 72,5%
Technical analysis trends CANAAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong He Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Wu Jing Jie Vice President-Technology
Wenjun Zhang Independent Director
Hongchao Du Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.114.67%1 976
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.48%75 443
HP INC.35.01%41 911
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION24.01%21 038
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY33.67%20 610
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC29.15%19 249
