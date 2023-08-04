TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on Friday August 4, 2023.

Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular issued in connection with this meeting which is available at www.cgf.com/investor-relations.

Shareholders voted in favour of: (a) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration (95.09% in favour); (b) setting the number of directors at seven (99.45% in favour); and (c) approval of a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular (94.41% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the election as directors of nominees proposed by management as follows:

the director Michael Auerbach 86.70 % 13.30 % Daniel J. Daviau 98.84 % 1.16 % Amy Freedman 98.86 % 1.14 % David J. Kassie 98.43 % 1.57 % Terrence Lyons 98.86 % 1.14 % Jo-Anne O'Connor 98.64 % 1.36 % Rodney Phillips 98.79 % 1.21 %



ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

