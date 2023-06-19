Canaccord cuts bonuses, explores ways to boost employee stock ownership - Bloomberg

June 19 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
has cut bonuses as a result of a decline in dealmaking activity
and is also looking into ways through which it could boost
employee stock ownership, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Expenses related to compensation have fallen 25% to C$936.9
million ($709.07 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31,
according to the report. Total pay has declined 34% in
Canaccord's capital markets division and 8.8% in the
wealth-management unit, the report added.
Investment bankers working on mergers, acquisitions or
equity offerings are also expected to have their bonuses cut by
the biggest proportion on Wall Street this year, compensation
consultants Johnson Associates said in a report in May.
Bonus conversations "were difficult," CEO Dan Daviau said in
an interview with Bloomberg, adding that they were difficult
throughout the street.
Canaccord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Earlier in June, Canaccord Genuity's board rejected the
C$1.13 billion ($855.22 million) take-private offer from a group
led by the company's management.
($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars)
