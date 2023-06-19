Advanced search
    CF   CA1348011091

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

(CF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-19 pm EDT
8.010 CAD   -0.50%
Canaccord cuts bonuses, explores ways to boost employee stock ownership - Bloomberg
RE
08:00aTranscript : Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 19, 2023
CI
06/16Canaccord Genuity Group reports $7.2 million loss in fourth quarter
AQ
Canaccord cuts bonuses, explores ways to boost employee stock ownership - Bloomberg

06/19/2023 | 04:21pm EDT

06/19/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has cut bonuses as a result of a decline in dealmaking activity and is also looking into ways through which it could boost employee stock ownership, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Expenses related to compensation have fallen 25% to C$936.9 million ($709.07 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31, according to the report. Total pay has declined 34% in Canaccord's capital markets division and 8.8% in the wealth-management unit, the report added.

Investment bankers working on mergers, acquisitions or equity offerings are also expected to have their bonuses cut by the biggest proportion on Wall Street this year, compensation consultants Johnson Associates said in a report in May.

Bonus conversations "were difficult," CEO Dan Daviau said in an interview with Bloomberg, adding that they were difficult throughout the street.

Canaccord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in June, Canaccord Genuity's board rejected the C$1.13 billion ($855.22 million) take-private offer from a group led by the company's management.

($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


Financials
Sales 2024 1 780 M 1 348 M 1 348 M
Net income 2024 - - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 8,66x
Yield 2024 4,60%
Capitalization 704 M 533 M 533 M
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2025 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,05 CAD
Average target price 10,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Daviau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Duncan MacFayden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jonathan Kassie Chairman
Fera Jeraj Chief Technology Officer
Stuart R. Raftus Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.-4.05%533
MORGAN STANLEY3.61%147 120
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.48%99 922
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.66%99 010
CITIGROUP INC.6.54%93 814
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.21%40 041
