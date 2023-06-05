Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CF   CA1348011091

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

(CF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
9.100 CAD   +1.68%
05:52pCanaccord's board rejects management-led group's $840 million buyout offer
RE
05:19pCanaccord Genuity Group's Board Recommends Shareholders Vote Against Management Buyout Offer
MT
05:11pCanaccord Genuity Group Inc. Brief: Board Recommending Rejection of Management Group Offer; Says Conditions of offer Not Expected to be satisfied at or prior to the expiry of the bid
MT
Summary 
Summary

Canaccord's board rejects management-led group's $840 million buyout offer

06/05/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's board has rejected the C$1.13 billion ($840 million) take-private offer from a group led by the company's management, the Canadian firm said on Monday.

A regulatory condition is expected to remain unsatisfied at the time the offer expires on June 13 and so it was decided to reject the offer, the company said.

The development all but ends management's months-long campaign to acquire the company. Last week, the consortium had said there was "no reasonable chance" conditions of the offer would be met by the expiry date.

Since last year, several companies have signed deals to exit the public markets as rate hikes and inflation took a toll on valuations.

But regulatory scrutiny has torpedoed some high-profile deals, including Toronto-Dominion Bank's proposed $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp.

Before reaching its decision, Canaccord's board consulted with a special committee of independent directors, which in February had recommended valuing the company between C$1.3 billion and C$1.6 billion, the company said.

Canaccord offers a slew of financial services including wealth management, investment banking and research.

(C$1 = $0.74)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. 1.68% 9.1 Delayed Quote.6.67%
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION -1.90% 10.83 Delayed Quote.-54.94%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -1.64% 77.6 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 483 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,58x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 782 M 583 M 583 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,10 CAD
Average target price 10,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Daviau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Duncan MacFayden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jonathan Kassie Chairman
Fera Jeraj Chief Technology Officer
Stuart R. Raftus Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.6.67%582
MORGAN STANLEY-0.79%140 874
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.75%99 174
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.70%98 955
CITIGROUP INC.2.41%90 174
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.45%39 733
