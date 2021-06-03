TSX falls 0.15% to 19,941.39

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 19,941.39

* Leading the index were Canaccord Genuity Group Inc , up 6.1%, Descartes Systems Group Inc, up 6%, and BlackBerry Ltd, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 7.1%, Real Matters Inc, down 6.7%, and Saputo Inc, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 94 issues rose and 133 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 250.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Great-west Lifeco Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.04 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector climbed 1.60 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.15%, or $0.1, to $68.93 a barrel. Brent crude were flat%, or $0, to $71.35 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 14.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 3 at 21:24 GMT.