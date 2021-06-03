Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CF   CA1348011091

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

(CF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 0.15% to 19,941.39

06/03/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 19,941.39 

* Leading the index were Canaccord Genuity Group Inc , up 6.1%, Descartes Systems Group Inc, up 6%, and BlackBerry Ltd, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 7.1%, Real Matters Inc, down 6.7%, and Saputo Inc, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 94 issues rose and 133 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 250.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Great-west Lifeco Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.04 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector climbed 1.60 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.15%, or $0.1, to $68.93 a barrel. Brent crude  were flat%, or $0, to $71.35 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 14.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 3 at 21:24 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 856 M 1 533 M 1 533 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2 143 M 1 769 M 1 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,42x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 1 271 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 356
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,83 CAD
Last Close Price 13,33 CAD
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Daviau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Duncan MacFayden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jonathan Kassie Executive Chairman
Stuart R. Raftus Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Michael Deane Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.19.44%1 059
MORGAN STANLEY34.41%172 588
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION41.27%141 344
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.45.40%136 116
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.35%48 130
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.12%34 813