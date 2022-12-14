Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canacol Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   CA1348082035

CANACOL ENERGY LTD

(CNE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:55 2022-12-14 pm EST
1.980 CAD    0.00%
04:01pCanacol Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend
GL
04:00pCanacol Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend
AQ
12/06Canacol Energy Providing Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Programs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend

12/14/2022 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) will be paid in Canadian Dollars (“CAD”) on January 16, 2023.

For shareholders trading on the Colombia Stock Exchange (“BVC”), the Colombian peso equivalency shall be calculated based on the exchange rate as certified by the Banco de la Republica (“Central Bank”) on the date of monetization and will be published accordingly on the SIMEV website www.superfinanciera.gov.co

Shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Form NR301 will be mailed to Registered non-resident shareholders as at the dividend record date, by Olympia Trust Company, Canacol’s transfer agent. In order to receive the preferred treaty rate, you must complete and mail back the form as soon as possible. Failure to supply a completed NR301 form will result in Olympia withholding the statutory 25% withholding tax rate on any payments to Registered non-resident shareholders. If you have previously completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

Instructions on how to correctly complete the NR301 are on the back of the form. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker should contact their broker directly. They do not need to return a form to Olympia.

Shares traded on the Colombia Stock Exchange

Dividend payments will be subject to withholding at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders who are entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty should contact their broker or nominee to submit Form NR301 (English version). Brokers should submit Form NR301 on behalf of their shareholders to Deposito Centralizado de Valores (“Deceval”) as soon as possible. If you have previously completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

Form NR301 can be downloaded at:
https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/cra-arc/formspubs/pbg/nr301/nr301-13e.pdf

For information purposes, a Spanish version of Form NR301 can be downloaded at:
http://canacolenergy.co/es/investors/stocks-dividends/dividend-forms/

The content contained herein is not tax advice. Do not use or otherwise rely upon any of the content without first seeking independent tax advice.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.


All news about CANACOL ENERGY LTD
04:01pCanacol Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend
GL
04:00pCanacol Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend
AQ
12/06Canacol Energy Providing Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Programs
MT
12/06Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update on Drilling Programs
CI
12/06Canacol Energy Brief: Providing Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Pr..
MT
12/06Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Programs
GL
12/06Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Programs
AQ
11/11Transcript : Canacol Energy Ltd, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/10Canacol Energy Swing to a Third-Quarter Loss on Charges, Lower Oil and Gas Production
MT
11/10Tranche Update on Canacol Energy Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 21, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANACOL ENERGY LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 432 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 62,7 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net Debt 2022 562 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 338 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Canacol Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,98 CAD
Average target price 5,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charle A. Gamba Co-Founder
Jason Bednar Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Hibberd Chairman
Ravi Sharma Chief Operating Officer
David Anthony Winter Co-Founder
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANACOL ENERGY LTD-38.32%249
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.65%335 544
CONOCOPHILLIPS57.12%141 317
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.49%74 869
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.49%62 592
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%61 166