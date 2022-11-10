Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canacol Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   CA1348082035

CANACOL ENERGY LTD

(CNE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:45 2022-11-10 pm EST
2.220 CAD   +2.30%
03:19pREVISED TIME - Canacol Energy Ltd. Will Hold Conference Call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11am ET
GL
11/08Canacol Energy Details October Gas Sales, Updates on Drilling Programs
MT
11/08Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Programs
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REVISED TIME - Canacol Energy Ltd. Will Hold Conference Call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11am ET

11/10/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after the market closure. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call to discuss results on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET, one hour later than previously announced.

The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call:https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172053/f4c23d4c05
Dial In Toll Free:1-844-784-1724
Participant International Dial In:1-412-317-6716
Canada Toll Free:1-866-450-4696
Colombia Toll Free:01800-9-156803
UK Toll Free:08082389064
Webcast link:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8QEAui2A

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

Third quarter 2022 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until November 18, 2022. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.


All news about CANACOL ENERGY LTD
03:19pREVISED TIME - Canacol Energy Ltd. Will Hold Conference Call on Friday, November 11, 20..
GL
11/08Canacol Energy Details October Gas Sales, Updates on Drilling Programs
MT
11/08Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update on Gas Sales and Drilling Programs
GL
11/08Canacol Energy Ltd. Reports Natural Gas Sales Results for the Month of October 2022
CI
11/08Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update Drilling Programs
CI
10/24Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, Novem..
GL
10/24Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, Novem..
AQ
10/24Canacol Energy Says Chinese Company to Build a Pipeline to Deliver its Gas to Medellin,..
MT
10/24Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Update on its Jobo to Medellin Pipeline Project and Propos..
GL
10/24Canacol Energy Brief: Providing Update on its Jobo to Medellin Pipe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANACOL ENERGY LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 423 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2022 62,7 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2022 582 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,99x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 370 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Canacol Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,17 CAD
Average target price 5,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charle A. Gamba Co-Founder
Jason Bednar Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Hibberd Chairman
Ravi Sharma Chief Operating Officer
David Anthony Winter Co-Founder
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANACOL ENERGY LTD-32.40%275
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.62%344 052
CONOCOPHILLIPS73.54%156 083
EOG RESOURCES, INC.57.18%82 011
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.13%65 576
CNOOC LIMITED26.77%61 689