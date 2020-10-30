Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canacol Energy Ltd    CNE   CA1348082035

CANACOL ENERGY LTD

(CNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Canadian oil companies bid on four blocks in Colombia auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Two Canadian oil companies placed bids on four onshore blocks in Colombia's most recent oil auction, the national hydrocarbons agency (ANH) said on Friday.

Some 16 companies originally qualified to bid, in a difficult year for fossil fuels due to falling demand, high supply and low prices.

"We thank the companies that have participated," Energy Minister Diego Mesa said in a recorded message played during a virtual ceremony, in which he described this year as "atypical."

CNE Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Canacol Energy Ltd, and the Colombian arm of Parex Resources Ltd each placed two bids in the auction.

Parex Resources bid on blocks LLA 134 and VIM 43, while CNE Oil & Gas bid on VIM 44 and VMM 47.

The four bids have an approximate value of $40 million, ANH President Armando Zamora said during the ceremony.

Qualified companies will be able to submit counteroffers for the four blocks on Nov. 17, the ANH said.

The ANH awarded 15 blocks last November, after granting 11 oil contracts in June 2019.

The smaller showing this year follows pressure on the industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an ANH spokeswoman said.

Brazil's oil and gas regulator in April approved the temporary suspension of that country's 17th exploration and production oil round due to the coronavirus health crisis.

(This story fixes date in dateline.)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Oliver Griffin


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANACOL ENERGY LTD -1.40% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-23.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 37.7 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. -1.48% 12.68 Delayed Quote.-46.75%
WTI -2.03% 35.465 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANACOL ENERGY LTD
12:49pTwo Canadian oil companies bid on four blocks in Colombia auction
RE
10/26CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursd..
AQ
10/26CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : Provides Gas Sales and Drilling Update
AQ
10/23CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursd..
AQ
10/22CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : Provides Gas Sales and Drilling Update
AQ
09/29CANACOL ENERGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : Announces Dividend and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
09/18CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : Announces Dividend and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
09/10CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : Provides Gas Sales and Drilling Update
AQ
09/09CANACOL ENERGY LTD. : Provides Gas Sales and Drilling Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 374 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 76,9 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net Debt 2020 388 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 645 M 483 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Canacol Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,97 CAD
Last Close Price 3,56 CAD
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charle A. Gamba President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Hibberd Chairman
Ravi Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Jason Bednar Chief Financial Officer
David Anthony Winter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANACOL ENERGY LTD-23.77%483
CNOOC LIMITED-45.68%41 175
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.16%31 276
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-59.44%19 779
ECOPETROL S.A.-47.30%18 640
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-50.33%18 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group