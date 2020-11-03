Canada Carbon : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) 0 11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST Send by mail :

CANADA CARBON INC. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED-PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT) These financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of Canada Carbon Inc. for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors. Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements. The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. CANADA CARBON INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) AS AT September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7) 406,994 315,551 Receivables (Note 8) 7,703 6,605 Prepaid expenses (Note 9) 14,793 19,399 Total current assets 429,490 341,555 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 10) 6,777,625 6,663,323 Drilling and reclamation deposits (Note 11) 5,000 5,000 Total assets 7,212,115 7,009,878 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 13) 864,717 1,171,326 Flow through liability - 5,837 Restoration, rehabilitation and environmental obligations (Note 12) 10,000 10,000 Total current liabilities 874,717 1,187,163 Restoration, rehabilitation and environmental obligations (Note 12) 30,000 30,000 Total liabilities 904,717 1,217,163 Shareholders' equity Capital stock (Note 14) 33,254,547 32,362,228 Reserves 826,230 970,237 Deficit (27,773,379) (27,539,750) Total shareholders' equity 6,307,398 5,792,715 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,212,115 7,009,878 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Subsequent events (Note 18) On behalf of the Board: "R. B. Duncan" , Director "Greg Lipton" , Director See accompanying notes to the financial statements. CANADA CARBON INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EXPENSES Management fees (Note 13) $ 56,500 $ 71,500 $ 194,500 $ 214,500 Consulting fees 160 5,698 560 11,176 Professional fees (Note 13) 52,399 53,798 195,520 264,663 Office, rent and miscellaneous 4,537 6,061 28,857 24,690 Shareholder communications and promotion 6,024 15,565 26,132 55,044 Share based compensation (Note 14) - 76,491 812 74,385 Transfer agent and filing fees 4,506 8,950 17,319 21,488 Travel and accommodation - - - 2,023 Loss before other items 124,126 238,063 463,700 667,969 OTHER ITEMS Foreign exchange loss (gain) 252 (48) 1,303 257 Investment income - (1,571) (537) (3,307) Gain from disposition of net smelter royalty (Note 10) (225,000) - (225,000) - Flow-through liability (recovery) - - (5,837) - Net (income) loss and comprehensive loss for the period $( 100,622) $ 236,444 $ 233,629 $ 664,919 Basic and diluted (net income) net loss per common $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 share Weighted average number of common shares 117,489,944 112,393,422 116,012,833 110,661,133 outstanding See accompanying notes to the financial statements. CANADA CARBON INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2020 2019 $ $ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) for the period Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation Flow-through liability (recovery) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss Change in non-cash working capital items: Increase (decrease) in receivables Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities Net cash flows from operating activities CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from private placements Share issue costs Proceeds from warrant and option exercises Net cash flows from financing activities CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Exploration and evaluation assets Quebec tax credits received Net cash flows from investing activities Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (Note 7) Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 15) (233,629) (664,919) 812 74,385 (5,837) (69) 166 (238,723) (590,368) (1,098) 19,466 4,606 (8,350) (310,229) 96,666 (545,444) (482,586) - 280,000 - (17,597) 747,500 - 747,500 262,403 (124,021) (62,536) 13,339 - (110,682) (62,536) 69 (166) 91,443 (282,885) 315,551 604,524 406,994 321,639 See accompanying notes to the financial statements. CANADA CARBON INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) Reserves Equity settled share- Warrant Number of Capital Stock based payments reserve reserve Deficit Total Shares $ $ $ $ $ Balance December 31, 2018 109,589,074 32,175,376 732,215 334,176 (26,918,615) 6,323,152 Issued pursuant to private placement 2,800,000 194,494 - 85,506 - 280,000 Issued pursuant to surface access agreement 40,000 2,000 - - - 2,000 Expiry of options - - (163,361) - 163,361 - Issue costs - (9,642) - (4,239) - (13,881) Share-based compensation - - 74,385 - - 74,385 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the nine months - - - - (664,919) (664,919) Balance September 30, 2019 112,429,074 32,362,228 643,239 415,443 (27,420,173) 6,000,737 Expiry of options - - (89,392) - 89,392 - Share-based compensation - - 947 - - 947 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months - - - - (208,969) (208,969) Balance December 31, 2019 112,429,074 32,362,228 554,794 415,443 (27,539,750) 5,792,715 Exercise of warrants 5,450,000 722,500 - - - 722,500 Fair value of warrants exercised - 128,497 - (128,497) - - Exercise of options 250,000 25,000 - - - 25,000 Fair value of options exercised - 16,322 (16,322) - - - Stock-based compensation - - 812 - - 812 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the nine months - - - - (233,629) (233,629) Balance, September 30, 2020 118,129,074 33,254,547 539,284 286,946 27,773,379 6,307,398 See accompanying notes to the financial statements. CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 1. NATURE AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS Canada Carbon Inc. (hereafter the "Company") was incorporated in British Columbia on August 13, 1985 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company's principal business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. In fiscal 2012 the Company positioned itself as a carbon science company focused on graphite. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation stage on its projects and as such, to date, has not generated significant revenues from its operations. The Company's head office is located at 5213 Durie Road, Mississauga, Ontario, L5M 2C6. The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on October 24, 2020. The Company is in the process of exploring its exploration and evaluation assets. The recoverability of the amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets are dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the development of those reserves, the achievement of profitable production, or alternatively upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis. Changes in future conditions could require material write-downs of the carrying values. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to government licensing requirements or regulations, unregistered prior agreements, unregistered claims, aboriginal claims, and non-compliance with regulatory and environmental requirements. The Company's assets may also be subject to increases in taxes and royalties, renegotiation of contracts and political uncertainty. The Company's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. The Company cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on its operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations with the Company, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect the Company's operations and ability to finance its operations. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared with the assumption that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. As at September 30, 2020, the Company had a working capital deficit of $445,227 and an accumulated deficit of $27,773,379 compared to a working capital deficit of $845,608 and an accumulated deficit of $27,539,750 as at December 31, 2019. The continuing operations of the Company are dependent upon its ability to continue to raise adequate financing and to commence profitable operations in the future. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management believes it will be successful in raising the necessary funding to continue operations in the normal course of operations. These financial statements do not include the adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material. CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and its interpretations. Accordingly, these condensed interim financial statements do not include all of the information and footnotes required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for complete financial statements for year-end reporting purposes. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for financial instruments recorded at fair value. In addition, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.

In the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of expenses during the year. Actual results could differ from these estimates. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

These condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and were prepared using the same accounting policies, method of computation and presentation as were applied in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the changes noted below.

Adoption of new and amended IFRS pronouncements

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new and amended IFRS pronouncement listed below, in accordance with the transitional provisions outlined in the respective standard.

IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1") and IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors ("IAS 8") were amended in October 2018 to refine the definition of materiality and clarify its characteristics. The revised definition focuses on the idea that information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements. The implementation of these amendments did not have a material effect on the Company's financial statements. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it, based on the funds available to the Company, in order to support the acquisition, exploration and development of its properties. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management, but rather relies on the expertise of the Company's management to sustain future development of the business. Management considers the

Company's capital structure to primarily consist of the components of shareholders' equity.

The properties in which the Company currently has an interest are in the exploration and evaluation stage; as such the Company is dependent on external financing to fund its activities. In order to carry out the planned exploration and pay for administrative costs, the Company will spend its existing working capital and raise additional amounts as needed. The Company will continue to assess new properties and seek to acquire an interest in additional properties if it feels there is sufficient geologic or economic potential and if it has adequate financial resources to do so. CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (Continued)

Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is reasonable. There were no changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company is not subject to any capital requirements imposed by a lending institution or regulatory body, other than of the TSX Venture Exchange

("TSXV") which requires adequate working capital or financial resources of the greater of (i) $50,000 and (ii) an amount required in order to maintain operations and cover general and administrative expenses for a period of 6 months.

As at September 30, 2020, the Company may not be compliant with the policies of the TSXV. The impact of this violation is not known and is ultimately dependent on the discretion of the TSXV. FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS

There have been no significant changes in the risks, objectives, policies and procedures during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company's risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below:

Credit risk

The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to receivables. The receivables primarily relate to sales tax due from the Federal and Provincial Governments. The Company has no significant concentration of credit risk arising from operations. Management believes that the credit risk concentration with respect to its receivables is remote.

Liquidity risk

The Company's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure that it will have sufficient liquidity to meet liabilities when due. All of the Company's financial liabilities have contractual maturities of less than 30 days and are subject to normal trade terms. Additional funding will be required to get the Miller project through the feasibility stage; however, management believes it will be able to obtain the necessary funding.

Market risk (a) Interest rate risk The Company has cash balances and no interest-bearing debt, therefore, interest rate risk is minimal. (b) Foreign currency risk The majority of the Company's administrative expenditures are transacted in Canadian dollars. The Company funds certain expenses in the United States on a cash call basis using US dollar currency converted from its Canadian dollar bank accounts held in Canada. Management does not hedge its foreign exchange risk. The Company holds negligible cash balances in US dollars. (c) Price risk The Company is exposed to price risk with respect to commodity prices. The Company closely monitors commodity prices to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company. Title risk Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliance with regulatory requirements. Sensitivity analysis Based on management's knowledge and experience of the financial markets, the Company does not expect material movements in the underlying market risk variables over the next three-month period. CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 7. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents of the Company are comprised of the following items: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash balances $ 406,994 $ 98,710 Short term money market instruments - 216,841 Total $ 406,994 $ 315,551 The Company's short term money market instruments accrued interest at a rate of 0.25% - 1.25% (2019: 1.25% - 1.35%) per annum and were redeemable at any time without penalty. 8. RECEIVABLES The receivables balance is comprised of the following items: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Sales tax due from federal and provincial governments $ 7,703 $ 6,605 Total $ 7,703 $ 6,605 9. PREPAID EXPENSES The prepaid expense balance is comprised of the following items: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Insurance $ 13,797 $ 9,251 Investor information/promotion 996 2,696 Consulting and advisory fee - 7,452 Total $ 14,793 $ 19,399 CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 10. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS At September 30, 2020, expenditures incurred on exploration and evaluation assets were as follows: Acquisition costs: Balance, beginning of year Additions during the period Balance, end of period Deferred exploration costs: Balance, beginning of year Assays Field supplies and equipment Surveys and other studies Community consultations Geologists, consultants and other labour Excavation, drilling and transportation Thermal processing Travel, meals and accommodation Admin and other expenses Additions during the period Balance, end of period Total Asbury Graphite Miller Property, Property, September 30, Quebec Quebec 2020 $ 654,379 $ 385,014 $ 1,039,393 - - - 654,379 385,014 1,039,393 554,509 5,069,421 5,623,930 - 949 949 - - - - - - - 21,038 21,038 - 67,405 67,406 - 7,764 7,764 - 23,653 23,653 - - - - (6,507) (6,507) - 114,302 114,302 554,509 5,183,723 5,738,232 $ 1,208,888 $ 5,568,737 $ 6,777,625 In September 2020, the Company sold its net smelter royalty in the Red Chris South property for cash consideration of $225,000. 11. DRILLING AND RECLAMATION DEPOSITS The following table details the outstanding drilling and reclamation deposits: Property September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Rare Earth (Note 12) $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Total $ 5,000 $ 5,000 12. RESTORATION, REHABILITATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL OBLIGATIONS The Company has recorded an obligation of $10,000 for the Rare Earth property. The restoration costs are expected to be incurred in 2021. See Note 11. The Company has also recorded an obligation of $30,000 for the Miller graphite property to reclaim disturbance caused by the work programs. The restoration costs are expected to be incurred in 2040. The following is an analysis of the restoration, rehabilitation and environmental obligations: Balance, December 31, 2018 and 2017 $ 45,089 Deductions (Arcadia) (5,089) Additions - Balance, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 $ 40,000 CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related parties include the Board of Directors, Executive Officers and any companies owned or controlled by them. Trading transactions The Company entered into the following transactions with related parties Nine Months Ended September 30, Nature of transactions Notes 2020 2019 R. Bruce Duncan Management a $ 167,500 $ 187,500 Directors Management b $ 27,000 $ 27,000 Olga Nikitovic Professional fees c $ 110,000 $ 90,000 Aird & Berlis Professional fees d $ 5,417 $ 3,795 The fees for R. B. Duncan, CEO, are included in management fees. As at September 30, 2020, $502,917 (2019 - $577,916) was included in accounts payable. Fees for independent directors are included in management fees. As at September 30, 2020, $54,000 (2019 - $72,000) was included in accounts payable. Fees for Olga Nikitovic, CFO relate to financial management and accounting services which are charged to professional fees. As at September 30, 2020, $242,000 (2019 - $278,000) was included in accounts payable. Tom Fenton, Corporate Secretary for the Company is a partner with Aird & Berlis, LLP. Legal fees of $5,417 (2019 - $2,080) are included in professional fees and $Nil (2019 - $1,715) are included in share issuance costs. As at September 30, 2020, $2,711 (2019 - $Nil) was included in accounts payable. All related party amounts included in accounts payable are unsecured, non-interest bearing and payable on demand. Compensation of key management personnel Nine months ended September 30 Notes 2020 2019 Salaries a $ 304,500 $ 304,500 Share-based payments b - 72,007 $ 304,500 $ 376,507 The Company does not pay any health or post-employment benefits. The salaries represent the fees for the CEO, CFO and directors which are included in the transactions above. Share-based payments include the fair value of options issued for services granted to key management and directors. CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 14. CAPITAL STOCK, STOCK OPTIONS AND WARRANTS Capital Stock The Company has authorized an unlimited number of common shares without par value. As at September 30, 2020, the Company had 118,129,074 common shares outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 112,429,074). In February 2020, 250,000 options were exercised for gross proceeds of $25,000. 5,450,000 warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $722,500. Share Purchase Warrants At September 30, 2020, the following warrants were outstanding. Exercise Remaining Remaining Price Number of contractual life Currently contractual life Expiry Date $ Warrants (years) exercisable (years) April 12, 2021 (i) 0.30 2,500,000 0.53 2,500,000 0.53 April 26, 2021 (i) 0.30 3,430,000 0.57 3,430,000 0.57 December 11, 2021 0.18 1,400,000 1.20 1,400,000 1.20 June 18, 2022 0.13 1,550,000 1.72 1,550,000 1.72 8,880,000 0.74 8,880,000 0.74 The expiry date of 5,930,000 warrants that were to expire in April 2020 was extended by one year to April 2021. The following is a summary of the warrant transactions for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019. Nine months ended Year ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Average Average Number of Exercise Price Number of Exercise Price Warrants $ Warrants $ Balance, beginning of period 14,330,000 0.21 11,530,000 0.22 Warrants issued - - 2,800,000 0.13 Warrants exercised (5,450,000) 0.13 - - Warrants expired - - - - Balance, end of period 8,880,000 0.25 14,330,000 0.21 CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 14. CAPITAL STOCK, STOCK OPTIONS AND WARRANTS (Continued) The following weighted average assumptions were used for the Black-Scholes option pricing model valuation of warrants issued during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019. Nine months ended Year ended September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Share price - $0.07 Risk-free interest rate - 1.36% Expected dividend yield - 0.00% Expected stock volatility - 91% Expected warrant life in years - 3.0 years Stock Options The Company is authorized to grant to directors, employees and consultants up to 20% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of the Company. Under the plan, the exercise price of each option equals the market price, less any applicable discounts of the Company's stock as calculated on the date of grant. The options can be granted for a maximum term of 5 years. As at September 30, 2020, the following incentive stock options were outstanding: Options Outstanding Options Exercisable Weighted Weighted average average Exercise Number of remaining Number of remaining Price Options contractual life Options contractual life Expiry Date $ Outstanding (years) Vested (years) October 30, 2020 0.245 1,000,000 0.08 1,000,000 0.08 August 4, 2022 0.19 2,100,000 1.84 2,100,000 1.84 June 8, 2023 0.10 650,000 2.69 650,000 2.69 November 12, 2023 0.15 100,000 3.12 100,000 3.12 July 18, 2024 0.10 1,200,000 3.80 1,200,000 3.80 5,050,000 2.09 5,050,000 2.09 CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 14. CAPITAL STOCK, STOCK OPTIONS AND WARRANTS (Continued) The following is a summary of stock option transactions for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019. Nine months ended Year ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Average Average Exercise Exercise Number of Price Number of Price Options $ Options $ Balance, beginning of period 5,300,000 0.16 6,300,000 0.19 Options granted - - 1,200,000 0.10 Options exercised (250,000) 0.10 - - Options expired (forfeited) - - (2,200,000) 0.19 Balance end of period 5,050,000 0.17 5,300,000 0.16 Share-Based Compensation There were no options granted in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019: 1,200,000). Share based compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $812 (2019: 74,385) has been charged to share based compensation expense with a corresponding amount being recorded in the equity settled share-based payments reserve. The following weighted average assumptions were used for the Black-Scholes option pricing model valuation of options granted during the nine month ended September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019. Nine months Year ended ended December 31, September 30, 2019 2020 Share Price - $0.10 Risk-free interest rate - 1.40% Expected dividend yield - 0.00% Expected stock volatility - 77.32% Expected option life in years - 5.0 years 15. SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO CASH FLOWS Significant non-cash investing and financing transactions for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consisted of: An increase in accrued exploration and evaluation assets of $3,620. Significant non-cash investing and financing transactions for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 consisted of: A decrease in accrued exploration and evaluation assets of $27,341. A decrease in accrued share issuance costs of $3,716. CANADA CARBON INC. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company primarily operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. As the operations comprise a single reporting segment, amounts disclosed in the financial statements also represent segment amounts. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

The Company's exploration activities are subject to various laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment. These laws and regulations are continually changing and generally becoming more restrictive. The Company conducts its operations so as to protect public health and the environment and believes its operations are materially in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Company has made, and expects to make in the future, expenditures to comply with such laws and regulations. See Note 12.

The Company entered into employment contracts with its CEO and CFO. The Company is committed to pay $370,000 per annum with respect to these contracts. These contracts contain clauses requiring additional payments of up to $370,000 to be made upon the occurrence of certain events such as change of control. As a triggering event has not taken place, the contingent payments have not been reflected in the financial statements. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On October 19, 2020, 40,000 shares valued at $10,400 were issued pursuant to the Miller project surface access agreement. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Canada Carbon Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

