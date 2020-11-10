Canada Carbon : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement (English)

Log in
CANADA CARBON INC.

CANADA CARBON INC.

(CCB)
11/10/2020 | 01:31pm EST

November 10th, 2020, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada - Canada Carbon Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') in which it has issued 2,500,000 units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.26 for three years. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the financing.

Executive Chairman and CEO, R, Bruce Duncan stated, 'The funds will be used to bolster the Company treasury so that we can concentrate on establishing a constructive dialogue on the Miller project with the elected officials of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, the population of GSLR and other stakeholders as we attempt to advance the Miller Project.'

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

CANADA CARBON INC.

'R. Bruce Duncan'

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (416) 903-8408

'Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

Disclaimer

Canada Carbon Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 18:30:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,87 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2019 0,32 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,90x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart CANADA CARBON INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Carbon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bruce Duncan Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Olga Nikitovic CFO & Head-Community Engagement
Greg Lipton Independent Director
Bruce D. Coventry Independent Director
Pieter J. Barnard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA CARBON INC.228.57%21
BHP GROUP-7.43%122 215
RIO TINTO PLC2.93%101 846
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.68%33 232
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.31%24 299
FRESNILLO PLC73.23%10 737
