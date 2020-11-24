Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Canada Carbon Inc.    CCB   CA1348281025

CANADA CARBON INC.

(CCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada Carbon : Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer

11/24/2020 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 16, 2020, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada - Canada Carbon Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: CCB):

It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of Canada Carbon Inc. ('the Company') shares the news that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan ('Bruce') passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Board of the Company states that 'we are deeply shocked and saddened by Bruce's passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to Bruce's family and friends.'

Bruce will be greatly missed at Canada Carbon. His high energy, vivacious character, affable personality, unwavering stubbornness, and passionate dedication to the Company led Canada Carbon successfully through many trying times during his 15-year tenure as CEO. The Company would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the junior mining landscape.

The Board has appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer of 13 years, Olga Nikitovic, as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Olga, supported by the Company's Board and associated technical staff, will ensure that the hard work invested by Bruce into Canada Carbon, and his resulting success, will continue to endure.

CANADA CARBON INC.

Board of Directors, Canada Carbon Inc.

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: 905-813-8952

'Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

Disclaimer

Canada Carbon Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 13:18:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CANADA CARBON INC.
08:19aCANADA CARBON : Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.'s Chief Executive O..
PU
11/16Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer
GL
11/16CANADA CARBON : Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.'s Chief Executive O..
AQ
11/11CANADA CARBON : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
11/10CANADA CARBON : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement (English)
PU
11/10CANADA CARBON : Announces the Arrival of Ms. Valérie Pomerleau to Its Team (Engl..
PU
11/10CANADA CARBON : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
11/10Canada Carbon Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
11/05CANADA CARBON : Announces the Arrival of Ms. Valérie Pomerleau to Its Team
AQ
11/05Canada Carbon Announces the Arrival of Ms. Valérie Pomerleau to Its Team
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,87 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2019 0,32 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,90x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 18,4 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart CANADA CARBON INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Carbon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bruce Duncan Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Olga Nikitovic CFO & Head-Community Engagement
Greg Lipton Independent Director
Bruce D. Coventry Independent Director
Pieter J. Barnard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA CARBON INC.207.14%18
BHP GROUP-4.80%126 652
RIO TINTO PLC8.06%107 827
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.74%35 901
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.89%26 307
FRESNILLO PLC69.48%10 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ