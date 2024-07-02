Notre-Dame-du-Laus, QC, Canada, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company” or “CCB”) (TSX-V: CCB), in partnership with the Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus ("NDL"), is pleased to announce that the Community Advisory Board ("CAB") has convened for its first work session. The announcement of the creation of the Community Advisory Board was made last December (see Press Release dated 12/14/2023. The objective is to establish a formal construct that guarantees information exchange, fosters collaboration and involvement from all stakeholders, and ensures a positive impact on the community while stimulating the regional economy.

The CAB consists of members from various sectors, each bringing significant expertise to fully achieve the objective of this initiative. The CAB is tasked with providing recommendations to the Company to support the mine development process, ensure the adoption of best practices, offer community-focused proposals and solutions, and maximize socio-economic benefits.

The composition of this committee is intended to reflect the local reality and the priorities of both the city and the company:

2 citizens of NDL (other then residents adjacent to the project) Mireille Lepage Daniel Larouche

1 citizen from a local residents' association Tim Larson

1 citizen from the socio-community sector Suzanne Sarrazin

1 citizen from the recreational tourism sector Atilio Somma

1 citizen from the environmental sector Vancant

1 citizen from the economic and business sector Karine Nadeau

2 representatives from the municipality of NDL David Cyr Daisy Constantineau

2 representatives from Canada Carbon Ellerton Castor Valerie Pomerleau







Members of the CAB have committed to sharing information related to the project, contributing to its progress with a collective understanding of the context, and relaying to Canada Carbon any questions and concerns that citizens may raise.

The Committee is still seeking a member with expertise in the environmental field to join its ranks.

The CAB is next scheduled to meet dcuring the month of October. In addition to the work of this committee, Canada Carbon plans to hold a public information session for the residents of NDL during the Fall of 2024 on a date to be announced. This initiative will be followed by a series of meetings during which Canada Carbon will present its graphite project to all stakeholders involved with the Asbury project.

"This citizen board will not only contribute to the development and realization of an exemplary project, but it will also become the model to follow for all future projects in Quebec. I reiterate the importance of maximizing the economic benefits for our fellow citizens, but also, and more importantly, of preserving our quality of life," stated David Cyr, mayor of Notre-Dame-du-Laus.

"We are pleased to promote the involvement of the community in the development of a project that will provide extensive benefits to the Notre Dame du Laus community and the Argentuil MRC at large. We are committed to transparency and collaboration in this process and firmly believe that the work of this committee will allow us to develop the best possible project, in a respectful, responsible, and sustainable manner," declared Ellerton Castor, CEO of Canada Carbon.

Graphite plays a vital role in the production of lithium-ion batteries essential for electric vehicles. Enhancing its domestic production could bolster the creation of electric batteries, facilitating the shift to clean technology solutions and accommodating the surging need for Li-ion batteries. Additionally, such an effort would contribute to the stabilization of the power grid and advance Quebec's electrification policies in addressing climate change.

For more information about the mining activities of Canada Carbon, please visit our website at the following address: www.canadacarbon.com.

About Notre-Dame-du-Laus

The Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus is part of the Antoine-Labelle Regional County Municipality, located in the Laurentides region. Situated in the southwest of the RCM, it covers a total area of 866 square kilometers, representing 14.9% of the municipal territory of the RCM. It is bordered to the north by the municipalities of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Lac-du-Cerf, and Kiamika, and to the north and east by a vast non-municipalized territory that partly constitutes the Papineau-Labelle Wildlife Reserve. To the southeast, it is bounded by the Papineau RCM, and to the southwest, by the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau RCM.

About Canada Carbon Inc.

Canada Carbon Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of graphite deposits. The Company has acquired two historical graphite mines, the Miller and Asbury mines, located respectively in the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Notre-Dame-du-Laus within the province of Quebec. Canada Carbon is committed to realizing its potential as a high-quality graphite producer while maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

