CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.22% to 20,200.65

06/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.22 percent to 20,200.65 

* Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc , up 6.7%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, up 6.1%, and Trisura Group Ltd, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Equinox Gold Corp, down 3.9%, Iamgold Corp, down 3.8%, and New Gold Inc, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 133 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 210.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Kinross Gold Corp and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.68 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.79%, or $0.58, to $73.08 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.17%, or $0.13, to $75.03 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.9% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 22 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 115 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2022 136 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2022 213 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 211 M 4 212 M 4 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,18 CAD
Average target price 57,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen K. Gunn Independent Director
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Independent Director
John Marshal Davison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.24.68%4 211
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE33.12%408 267
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.1.22%45 852
V.F. CORPORATION-6.72%31 624
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED49.53%25 906
MONCLER S.P.A.16.15%18 601