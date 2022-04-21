Canada Goose : 2021 Sustainability Report

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

REPORTFY21

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Our third report provides information on our strategy, performance and community relationships during the fiscal year that ended March 28, 2021 (referred to simply as "FY 21" throughout this publication, unless otherwise stated).

The content and data provided here embody the evolution in our approach to reporting. We are evolving from a primarily qualitative sustainability report to the fuller perspective of an ESG report. We are improving our reporting processes to make our disclosures meaningful for stakeholders by aligning with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) to the extent possible for us at this time. We also consider our contribution to the UN SDGs as a result of our activities.

We signed onto the UN Global Compact (UNGC) in January 2022. This report demonstrates our commitment to upholding the UNGC's 10 Principles, which cover human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to engaging in collaborative projects that advance the Sustainable Development Goals. This report does not, however, serve as our Communication on Progress (COP). We will prepare a separate COP in 2023.

CONTENTS

AT A GLANCE 01

CHAIRMAN & CEO LETTER 03

CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP LETTER 05

PURPOSE AND PRIORITIES 07

MATERIALS 13

MANUFACTURING AND OPERATIONS 27

PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES 41

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS 63

At Canada Goose, we endure any condition, observe every detail, and take the long view in order to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.

WHERE WE ARE ON THE JOURNEY

"HUMANATURE is how we talk about our purpose.

It is embedded across every aspect of our operations. It's part of everything we do."

Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO

Achieved our goal to become Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified as a brand and manufacturer in November 2021.

OUR LOCATIONS AS OF MARCH 28, 2021:FY 21 SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS:

RDS

84%

of the fabrics used in our domestic product were bluesign® APPROVED.

59%

Reached 59% in our goal to transition all packaging to more sustainable solutions by 2025.

41%

Recycled and reused 41% of total post-consumer warranty waste generated during the year.

21%

Preferred Fibres and Materials (PFMs) purchased for domestic manufacturing.

Launched the Standard Expedition Parka and the Crofton and Cypress collections - embodying our commitment to using more PFMs.

LEADERSHIP LETTERS

A LETTER FROM DANI REISS, CHAIRMAN & CEO

One of the greatest pieces of advice I have ever received is, "Don't rest on your laurels". There was a time to celebrate and feel proud; however, the next challenge or opportunity always lies ahead. It is a belief I have carried with me, and one that feels particularly important when I think about our commitment to sustainability at Canada Goose.

As I look ahead to the future of our work to become a leader in corporate responsibility, I believe the only true way to achieve meaningful sustainability is through constant evolution. This year, we challenged ourselves like never before, driving our efforts to reach some remarkable milestones.

In the summer of 2021, we announced we are officially going fur-free. With this action, we have already ended the purchase of all fur, and we have committed to cease manufacturing with fur by the end of December 2022.

Five months later, we announced that we achieved the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) Certification, ahead of plan. RDS aligns with our focus to manufacture world-class products that epitomize sustainable innovation, and I am proud that Canada Goose is recognized globally as a company that embraces sustainability and animal welfare. All these accomplishments wouldn't be possible without our people, who are the heart of Canada Goose.

In January 2022, I was extremely proud to sign Canada Goose onto the United Nations Global Compact. We are committed to respecting and safeguardingthe fundamental human rights of those who are directly and indirectly a part of our company, and this partnership solidifies our commitment to support inclusive, safe and healthy working conditions.

And while these achievements mark significant progress in our commitment to protect our planet and build a better future, we must continue to evolve. For us, It means never resting on our laurels.

I invite you to read this report and learn more about how our commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything we do.

Dani Reiss, C.M., OOnt Chairman & CEO

4