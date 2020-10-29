Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canada Goose Holdings Inc.    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Goose : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended September 27, 2020, prior to the market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9:00am ET. The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until February 3, 2021.

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
06:33aCANADA GOOSE : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference C..
BU
10/06CANADA GOOSE : and Ryan Reynolds Bring Warmth to Northern Canadian Community
BU
09/30TSX falls 0.56% to 16,121.38
RE
09/23TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
08/13CANADA GOOSE : Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Deloitte LLP..
AQ
08/11Consumer Cos Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/11TSX rises as housing starts point to recovery
RE
08/11CANADA GOOSE : Q1 loss nearly doubles as revenue plunges from last year
AQ
08/11Canada Goose to cut production, spending on retail stores as virus hits sales
RE
08/11CANADA GOOSE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 826 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2021 50,5 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 71,6 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 95,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 822 M 3 622 M 3 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,80 CAD
Last Close Price 43,78 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric Westerby Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan Cotton Director
Joshua Bekenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.-6.87%3 622
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE1.12%249 505
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.40.93%43 500
VF CORPORATION-30.01%28 203
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED71.73%12 788
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.66%11 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group