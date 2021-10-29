Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Goose Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

10/29/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended September 26, 2021, prior to the market open on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9:00am ET. The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until November 12, 2021.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
09:22aCanada Goose Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and W..
BU
09:01aCanada Goose Brings Arctic Luxury to First-Ever California Store with Iconic Snow Room
PR
10/28UBS on Canada Goose' Q2 Preview Reiterates Buy Rating, US$59 TP
MT
10/20CANADA GOOSE : Gives Its Basecamp Community Exclusive Access To First-ever Footwear Collec..
PR
10/08CANADA GOOSE : S&P Revises Outlook on Canada Goose Holdings to Positive; Down 0.3%
MT
10/06CANADA GOOSE : Summons Forces Of Nature In First-Ever Footwear Campaign
AQ
09/24Luxury group Kering to ditch fur completely
RE
09/16CANADA GOOSE : Enters Automatic Share Purchase Plan for Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
09/16CANADA GOOSE BRIEF : Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
MT
09/16CANADA GOOSE : Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 099 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2022 122 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
Net cash 2022 85,6 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 932 M 3 998 M 3 987 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,15 CAD
Average target price 57,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen K. Gunn Independent Director
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Independent Director
John Marshal Davison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.21.96%3 937
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.47%395 272
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.27.42%56 300
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED63.98%27 994
V.F. CORPORATION-14.80%27 811
MONCLER S.P.A.22.10%19 277