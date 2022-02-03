Log in
    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
  Report
Canada Goose Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

02/03/2022 | 06:46am EST
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended January 2, 2022, prior to the market open on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9:00am ET.  The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com.  An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until February 17, 2022. 

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 153 M 909 M 1 153 M
Net income 2022 145 M 114 M 145 M
Net Debt 2022 8,95 M 7,05 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 269 M 3 365 M 4 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 39,95 CAD
Average target price 59,94 CAD
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen K. Gunn Independent Director
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Independent Director
John Marshal Davison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.-14.78%3 365
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE0.32%414 828
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.80%45 148
V.F. CORPORATION-9.90%25 411
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.72%25 251
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.19%18 096