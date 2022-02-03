Canada Goose Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended January 2, 2022, prior to the market open on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9:00am ET. The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until February 17, 2022.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005163/en/