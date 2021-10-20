Canada Goose : Gives Its Basecamp Community Exclusive Access To First-ever Footwear Collection

Lifestyle brand to launch pre-sale for its fans, inviting them to be the first to shop

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Canada Goose announced the Pre-Sale for its first Footwear Collection, available only to Canada Goose Basecamp. This exclusive opportunity allows its global community to shop, purchase and receive the Snow Mantra Boots and Journey Boots ahead of their November launch.

The special online event begins October 22 and concludes October 27. To sign up for Canada Goose Basecamp, visit canadagoose.com/basecamp.

Basecamp is Canada Goose's community platform, where fans are immersed fully into the brand. They are the first to know about company announcements and unveiled products, including new collections and limited edition capsules with acclaimed designers and artists. Basecamp receives exclusive access to unique experiences, such as local celebrations, film festivals and store openings.

This announcement follows the preview of Canada Goose's Live in the Open Footwear Campaign, which chronicles the real stories of Romeo Beckham; Indigenous Artist & Activist, Sarain Fox; and Indigenous Leader & Former NHL Player, Jordin Tootoo. The brand evokes the Forces of Nature in the campaign – literally and metaphorically – celebrating each hero's personal journey, while demonstrating the performance of Canada Goose Footwear.

Canada Goose Footwear launches November 11 in Asia and November 12 globally. The collection will be available at Canada Goose's 35+ stores around the world, online at canadagoose.com and select wholesale partners.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

